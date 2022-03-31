Choose or Die – This New Netflix Series is giving Squid Game vibes!!

When the Korean series Squid Game came out in September last year, it quickly gained a lot of attention and quickly spread around the world through word of mouth. This made it the biggest Netflix show of all time. So it shouldn’t come as a surprise when future horror movies from Netflix, like Choose or Die, which will be on the service on April 15, look a little like the Netflix show from 2021.

Choose or Die – Overview

For fans of Squid Game and Alice in Borderland, Choose or Die stars Asa Butterfield and Iola Evans in a movie about a new kind of dangerous game. Kayla and Isaac play a horror game in order to win a cash prize. They have to make scary decisions in order to stay alive.

During April, Netflix has a lot of movies coming out. Toby Meakins directed the movie. When we say that, we should add that he is also directing his first feature film.

I think it’s a mix of Jumanji and Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, with a little Squid Game’s deadly games mixed in as well. As soon as she starts playing a lost survival horror game from the 1980s, a young coder lets out a curse that causes reality to split apart, forcing her to make terrifying decisions and face deadly consequences.

Netflix has a lot of scary things. What is the scariest thing?

This movie is yet another example of how well horror movies have done on Netflix in the last year or so. Perhaps it’s because we’ve all been through real-life things. So much so that it almost feels like we’ve been living in a horror movie all our own.

Netflix, which has been making more and more of its own editorial content recently, decided recently to share its own subjective ranking of the scariest content, like this, on the streamer. This is why. Here, you can learn more about each title.