Cholesterol Drug Market May see a Big Move| Major Giants: AstraZeneca, Merck & Co., Pfizer Inc., Kowa Company, Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, AbbVie Inc., Novartis AG, Sanofi S.A., Amgen Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb and Covis Pharmaceuticals

The body needs cholesterol to work properly. But extra cholesterol in your blood causes deposits to build upon the inner walls of your blood vessels. This build-up is called plaque. It narrows your arteries and can decrease or stop blood flow. This can lead to heart attacks, strokes, and narrowing of arteries elsewhere in your body. High cholesterol levels can reduce blood flow and increase the risk of a heart attack or stroke. It will be determined by a blood test. High cholesterol has no symptoms and treatments include medication, a healthy diet, and exercise.

Report Consultant has introduced a new report titled as Global Cholesterol Drug market into its database that is formed by the means of primary and secondary research processes. It gives a comprehensive description to its readers about the benefits and drawbacks of this market scenario. It also gives statistics regarding upcoming trends and financial as well as socio-economic aspects affecting the industry.

Top Prominent Vendors:-

AstraZeneca (United Kingdom), Merck & Co. (United States), Pfizer Inc. (United States), Kowa Company (Japan), Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited (Japan), AbbVie Inc. (United States), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Sanofi S.A. (France), Amgen Inc. (United States), Bristol-Myers Squibb (United States) and Covis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (United States)

Cholesterol Drug Market by Type:

Atorvastatin (Lipitor)

Fluvastatin (Lescol)

Lovastatin

Pitavastatin (Livalo)

Pravastatin (Pravachol)

Rosuvastatin calcium (Crestor)

Simvastatin (Zocor)

Cholesterol Drug Market by Application:

Hypercholesterolemia

Cardiovascular Diseases

Hyperlipidemia

Global Cholesterol Drug Market by region: Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America [United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

Table of Content

Global Cholesterol Drug Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Global Cholesterol Drug Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Productions, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Cholesterol Drug Market Forecast

