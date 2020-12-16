Chloroacetyl Chloride Market Key Drivers & On-Going Trends 2020| ALTIVIA Petrochemicals Corporation, CABB, Shiva Pharmachem Ltd, Transpek Industry Limited

Chloroacetyl chloride is an organic compound and is widely used as a building block of various important chemical reactions. It is colorless highly corrosive liquid as it gives out a pungent odor with fumes after exposure to moist air and these fumes are highly toxic in nature and are corrosive to metals. The global chloroacetyl chloride market was estimated to account for US$ 450.7 million in terms of revenue in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period (2019 to 2027).

Revenue and cost profit analysis of major player dominating the Chloroacetyl Chloride market Daicel Corporation, ALTIVIA Petrochemicals Corporation, CABB, Shiva Pharmachem Ltd, Transpek Industry Limited, Triveni Chemicals, Taixing Shenlong Chemical Co., Ltd, Chengwu Chenhui Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd., Zouping Qili Additives Co.Ltd, and YiDu Jovian Industry CO., Ltd…..

Rising demand for acids anhydrides that are mainly produced from chloroacetyl chloride is projected to propel the market growth over the forecast period. Acids Anhydrides are widely used in the preparation of pharmaceutical formulation, industrial chemicals, and perfumes. Moreover, it is also used in the manufacturing of aspirin and synthesis of heroin by diacetylation of morphine reaction. Therefore, growing demand for Acids Anhydrides from the aforementioned application is expected to propel the market growth.

Expanding chemical industry around the globe especially in Asia Pacific region is projected to propel the market growth of chloroacetyl chloride. According to The Economic Times, the India chemical industry is expected to grow at around 9% per annum to reach US$ 304 billion by FY25, from US$ 163 billion in FY18.

