Chlorine Market: Growth Analysis, Key Vendors, Emerging Technologies and Trends 2028| Top Players – Akzo Nobel N.V., Formosa Plastics Corporation, Hanwha Chemical Corporation, Forecast to 2027

The global chlorine market accounted to grow with a substantial CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Major Market Players Covered in The Cenosphere Market Are:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global chlorine market are Akzo Nobel N.V., Formosa Plastics Corporation, Hanwha Chemical Corporation, Ineos Group Limited, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, OLIN Corporation, PPV AG, Tata Chemicals Ltd., The DOW Chemical Company, Tosoh Corporation, Chlorine Specialties, Inc., Seatex Ltd., Ercros S.A, Fluid Metering, Inc., The STUTZ Company, AquaPhoenix Scientific Inc., BASF, Westlake Chemical, Packed Chlorine, Aditya Birla Chemicals (India) Limited, Jana Overseas, Vynova Group, Nouryon, bondalti, Kemira Oyj, Vinnolit GmbH & Co. KG, INOVYN ChlorVinyls Limited, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemical Limited, Bengal Gases and many more.

Global Cenosphere Market Scope and Segments

By Application

EDC/PVC

Water treatment chemicals

C1/C2 aromatics

Organic chemicals

Inorganic chemicals

Propylene oxide

Pulp & paper

Chlorinated intermediaries

Isocyanates

others

By Production Process

Mercury cell process

Membrane cell process

Diaphragm process

Others

By End-Users

Water treatment

Pharmaceutical

Chemical

Paper & pulp

Plastic

Pesticides

Others

Based on regions, the Cenosphere Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

