Chlorine Market – Current Impact to Make Big Changes | Akzo Nobel N.V., BASF, Hanwha Chemical Corporation

Brief Overview on Chlorine Market

The global chlorine market accounted to grow with a substantial CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Chlorine is the physical form of a diatomic green gas and it is highly chemically reactive element. Chlorine is made from the salt and has an extremely efficient production process. Due to the tendency to merge with other elements, chlorine is used to produce various products ranging from solar panels to water disinfectants. Chlorine is used for plants and animals as a nutrient.

Some of the companies competing in the Chlorine Market are: Akzo Nobel N.V., Formosa Plastics Corporation, Hanwha Chemical Corporation, Ineos Group Limited, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, OLIN Corporation, PPV AG, Tata Chemicals Ltd., The DOW Chemical Company, Tosoh Corporation, Chlorine Specialties, Inc., Seatex Ltd., Ercros S.A, Fluid Metering, Inc., The STUTZ Company, AquaPhoenix Scientific Inc., BASF, Westlake Chemical, Packed Chlorine, Aditya Birla Chemicals (India) Limited, Jana Overseas, Vynova Group, Nouryon, bondalti, Kemira Oyj, Vinnolit GmbH & Co. KG, INOVYN ChlorVinyls Limited, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemical Limited, Bengal Gases and many more.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

The Chlorine Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Market Drivers:

High demands from water treatment plants and pharmaceutical industry

Increasing demand from chemical, plastic and construction industry

Due to very large established base, its operating and design is very well understood

It is cheap as compared to other alternatives

Market Restraints:

Transporting and handling risk, due to its highly inflammable nature

Strict regulations from the government about its use

Due to safety and liabilities concern, companies shifting towards alternative technologies

Produce toxic disinfection by-product

Segmentation: Global Chlorine Market​​​​​​​

By Application

EDC/PVC

Water treatment chemicals

C1/C2 aromatics

Organic chemicals

Inorganic chemicals

Propylene oxide

Pulp & paper

Chlorinated intermediaries

Isocyanates

others

By Production Process

Mercury cell process

Membrane cell process

Diaphragm process

Others

By End-Users

Water treatment

Pharmaceutical

Chemical

Paper & pulp

Plastic

Pesticides

Others

