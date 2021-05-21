Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride Market Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2027

Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride Market was valued at US$ 3.03 Bn in 2020, estimated to reach US$ 6.50 Bn in 2027 with a CAGR of 10.01% from 2021-2027

Key Players:

Various key operating players are listed in this report such as BASF AG, Weifang Kingdom Plastic, Sundow Polymers, Shandong Tianchen Chemical Co., Ltd., PolyOne Corporation, Kaneka Corporation, SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD., Kem One SAS, Lubrizol Advanced Materials Inc., and Panjin Changrui Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Recent Developments:

In July 2020: PolyOne Corporation expanded its business through acquisition. In July 2020, The PolyOne had completed acquisition of the color master batch businesses of Clariant. Also, the company had changed its name to Avient. The Clariant Master Batch business comprises around 46 manufacturing operations & technology centers in 29 countries and around 3,500 employees.

In December 2019: Panjin Changrui Chemical Industry Co., Ltd had launched three application systems of chlorinated polyethylene such as Chlorinated Polyethylene reinforced filling system, Chlorinated polyethylene plasticizing system, and Chlorinated polyethylene stable protection system. Chlorinated Polyethylene reinforced filling system is a non-self-reinforcing rubber and its reinforcing filling system is similar to general rubber. Also, the Chlorinated polyethylene plasticizing system comprises Ester plasticizers and aromatic hydrocarbon plasticizers which are the most commonly used plasticizers for CPE, such as dioctyl terephthalate (DOTP), dioctyl adipate (DOA), and trioctyl trimellitate , Aromatic oil, etc. Further, Chlorinated polyethylene stable protection system is a non-peroxide vulcanization system.

Market Taxonomy

By Production Process

Solvent Method

Solid-Phase Method

Aqueous Suspension Method

By Grade

Injection Grade

Extrusion Grade

By Application

Pipes & Fittings

Fire Sprinkler Systems

Power Cable Casing

Adhesives & Coatings

Wastewater Treatment

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

