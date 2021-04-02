Chlorinated Paraffin Market Share, Trends, Growth, Sales, Demand, Revenue, Size, Forecast and COVID-19 Impacts to 2014-2027

Latest market research report on Global Chlorinated Paraffin Market published by Global Market Monitor, offers updated COVID-19 Impacts on global or regional Chlorinated Paraffin market.

INEOS, Zhongyu, Dover and SUNSHINE captured the top four revenue share spots in the chlorinated paraffin market in 2014. INEOS dominated with 11.23 percent revenue share, followed by Zhongyu with 8.44 percent revenue share and SUNSHINE with 3.37 percent revenue share.In the next five years, the global consumption of chlorinated paraffin will show upward tendency further, consumption is expected to be 2621.39 K MT in 2021.

Chlorinated paraffin is straight-chain hydrocarbons that have been chlorinated. The three most common commercial feed stocks used are paraffin with carbon number ranges of: Short-chain (C10-13), Intermediate-chain (C14-17) and Long-chain (C18-30).

Major Participators Landscape

These market players enjoyed broad industry coverage, outstanding operational ability, and strong financial resources. Manufacturers are focusing on product innovation, brand extension, and the introduction of new brands to cater to the preferences of consumers. Some of them will be endowed with vital future while others will show a weak growth during the prospective timeframe.

Major market participators covered in our report are:

HANDY

NOV.ÁCKE CHEMICKÉ ZÁVODY

Lvbang

EAST HUGE DRAGON

Lianli

Jingcheng

AUXILIARY

Ruize

CAFFARO

Aditya Birla

LONGHUA

Xingxin

INEOS

KLJ

SANXING

Golden Dyechem

Leuna Tenside

KAUSTIK

ORIENT MICRO

Dover

YongHeng

HOUJI

HOUZAI

United Group

OCEANKING

HARMILLION

Huaxia

JX CHEM

LUXI

HAIHONG

JIWEIZE

DONGMING

Xinwei

Química del Cinca

SUNSHINE

SLG

ZHONGYU

Fuxing

Chlorinated Paraffin Market: Application Outlook

PVC

Metal Working Oil

Paint

Polymeric Material

Sealant

Mastics

Market Segments by Type

CP-42

CP-52

CP-70

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Chlorinated Paraffin Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Chlorinated Paraffin Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Chlorinated Paraffin Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Chlorinated Paraffin Market in Major Countries

7 North America Chlorinated Paraffin Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Chlorinated Paraffin Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Chlorinated Paraffin Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Chlorinated Paraffin Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Chlorinated Paraffin Market: Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others

Audience:

-Chlorinated Paraffin manufacturers

-Chlorinated Paraffin traders, distributors, and suppliers

-Chlorinated Paraffin industry associations

-Product managers, Chlorinated Paraffin industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

-Market Research and consulting firms

Key questions answered in the report

What will the market size and growth rate be in 2026?

What segment or region will drive or lead market growth and what are the reasons?

How will market drivers, constraints and future opportunities affect market dynamics and subsequent analysis of relevant trends?

What key strategies are used by top vendors to increase revenue?

