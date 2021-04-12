Chlorinated Paraffin Global Market Report (2020-2027) Segmented by Type, Application and region (NA, EU, and etc.)
This latest Chlorinated Paraffin report published by Global Market Monitor covers the current market dynamics, and provides effective competition strategies and market guidelines for the majority of practitioners.
INEOS, Zhongyu, Dover and SUNSHINE captured the top four revenue share spots in the chlorinated paraffin market in 2014. INEOS dominated with 11.23 percent revenue share, followed by Zhongyu with 8.44 percent revenue share and SUNSHINE with 3.37 percent revenue share.In the next five years, the global consumption of chlorinated paraffin will show upward tendency further, consumption is expected to be 2621.39 K MT in 2021.
Chlorinated paraffin is straight-chain hydrocarbons that have been chlorinated. The three most common commercial feed stocks used are paraffin with carbon number ranges of: Short-chain (C10-13), Intermediate-chain (C14-17) and Long-chain (C18-30).
Major Participators Landscape
These market players enjoyed broad industry coverage, outstanding operational ability, and strong financial resources. Manufacturers are focusing on product innovation, brand extension, and the introduction of new brands to cater to the preferences of consumers. Some of them will be endowed with vital future while others will show a weak growth during the prospective timeframe.
Major market participators covered in our report are:
NOV.ÁCKE CHEMICKÉ ZÁVODY
AUXILIARY
Jingcheng
United Group
Lianli
HARMILLION
CAFFARO
SANXING
Dover
SUNSHINE
LUXI
SLG
INEOS
JX CHEM
YongHeng
Xinwei
LONGHUA
ORIENT MICRO
HOUJI
KAUSTIK
DONGMING
Golden Dyechem
Lvbang
Xingxin
Aditya Birla
EAST HUGE DRAGON
HANDY
Ruize
Huaxia
ZHONGYU
Fuxing
HAIHONG
OCEANKING
HOUZAI
Química del Cinca
KLJ
JIWEIZE
Leuna Tenside
Worldwide Chlorinated Paraffin Market by Application:
PVC
Metal Working Oil
Paint
Polymeric Material
Sealant
Mastics
Worldwide Chlorinated Paraffin Market by Type:
CP-42
CP-52
CP-70
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Chlorinated Paraffin Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Chlorinated Paraffin Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Chlorinated Paraffin Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Chlorinated Paraffin Market in Major Countries
7 North America Chlorinated Paraffin Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Chlorinated Paraffin Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Chlorinated Paraffin Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Chlorinated Paraffin Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Analyzed Regions Outlook
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others
Key Stakeholders
Chlorinated Paraffin manufacturers
Downstream vendors and end-users
Traders, distributors, and resellers of Chlorinated Paraffin
Chlorinated Paraffin industry associations and research organizations
Product managers, Chlorinated Paraffin industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market Research and consulting firms
Key Features of the Chlorinated Paraffin Market Report
-Report customization as per the client’s requirements
-Analysis of product segments for Chlorinated Paraffin market with historical data and forecast
-Learn about the various market strategies that are being adopted by leading companies
-Global Chlorinated Paraffin market size & trends, drivers, constraints, growth opportunities, regional and country level analysis, investment opportunities, and recommendations
-It provides a six-year forecast based on Chlorinated Paraffin market growth forecasts
