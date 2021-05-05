Chlorella Market | Industry Size, Share, Key Players, Trend and Growth Forecast | Far East Bio-Tec Co., Ltd; Yaeyama Shokusan Co., Ltd.; VEDAN; FEMICO

Top Key Players Included in This Report: GONG BIH ENTERPRISHE CO.,LTD.; E.I.D. – Parry (India) Limited; Far East Bio-Tec Co., Ltd; Yaeyama Shokusan Co., Ltd.; Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Co., Ltd.; Tianjin Norland Biotech Co., Ltd; Stauber Performance Ingredients, Inc.; Sure Chemical Co., Ltd.; Green Source Organics.; SUN CHLORELLA CORP.; VEDAN; FEMICO; Taiwan Chlorella Manufacturing Company; Yaeyama Chlorella; Prolgae Spirulina Supplies Pvt. Ltd.; KSHIPRA BIOTECH PRIVATE LIMITED; Kuber Impex Ltd; Divyagro.; Shibin Nutraceuticals; among other domestic and global players.

The demand for chlorella is projected to rise at a rate of 4.0% in the 2020 to 2027 forecast period. Increase in product consumption due to its antioxidant, antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory effects, which are likely to serve as a factor in the chlorella market for the 2020-2027 forecast period.

Chlorella is a microscopic organism that grows in fresh water and is a single-celled green algae that, relative to other plants, produces the largest amount of chlorophyll. It consists of different active ingredients, such as essential dietary amino acids, beta-carotene, RNA / DNA, fatty acids, and over 20 vitamins and minerals while used in the treatment of constipation, fibromyalgia, high cholesterol, and high blood pressure.

The increasing number of vegan population across the globe, changing lifestyle of the people, rising consumption of the chlorella supplements by the health conscious people, increasing demand of the people due to its various health benefits are some of the impactful factors which will likely to augment the growth of the chlorella market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, the increasing number of initiatives by the government to promote organic farming along with rising usages of the chlorella in personal care products such as skin care, lotions, hair care products and others which will further bring lucrative opportunities that will led to the growth of the chlorella market in the above mentioned forecast period. The increasing cost of production along with rising need of carbonated water and artificial light which will likely to inhibit the growth of the chlorella market in the above mentioned forecast period. The increasing need of expensive equipment for spraying cell walls which will become the biggest and foremost challenge in the growth of the market.

By Source (Chlorella Vulgaris, Chlorella Pyrenoidosa, Chlorella Ellipsoidea, Other Sources),

Application (Food Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Cosmetic Industry, Others),

Type (Organic, Inorganic)

The countries covered in the chlorella market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

China and Japan dominates the Asia-Pacific chlorella market due to the growth of the personal care industry along with rising applications in pharmaceutical sector while North America will expect to grow in the forecast period 2020 to 2027 due to the growing adoption of dietary supplements for weight loss.

