Chitosan Market Report 2021-2026: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Chitosan Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global chitosan market reached a value of US$ 2.49 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to exhibit strong growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Chitosan is a naturally occurring amino polysaccharide that is obtained by the deacetylation of chitin. Chitin is a fibrous substance that is found in the hard exoskeleton of crabs, shrimps and lobsters, and yeasts and mushrooms. It is a non-toxic, non-allergenic and antimicrobial substance that is widely used as a key ingredient in numerous medicines for treating obesity, insomnia, high cholesterol levels and kidney failures. It is also employed for manufacturing edible films and improving the dissolvability of multiple medicinal salts. Its biodegradable and biocompatible nature further facilitates its usage as a biomaterial for wound healing. Apart from this, it is majorly utilized as a natural antimicrobial agent in the cosmetics and agricultural sectors.

Global Chitosan Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the significant growth in the pharmaceutical industry. This is facilitated by the increasing incidences of chronic lifestyle diseases and the rising healthcare spending on the global level. Chitosan is extensively utilized in the manufacturing of biomedical and tissue regeneration devices and implant coatings for drug delivery systems, which is providing a thrust to the market growth. Along with this, the growing utilization of chitosan in wastewater treatment is acting as a major growth-inducing factor. It is extensively used for removing toxic organic as well as inorganic impurities that are discharged from municipal, industrial and commercial waste. This is further supported by the numerous policies implemented by the governments of various countries to enhance the quality of surface, ground and drinking water. Other factors, such as extensive research and development (R&D) and the growing utilization of chitosan as a food additive and dietary supplement in the food and beverages sector, along with the introduction of non-aquatic variants, are driving the market further.

Chitosan Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the chitosan market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the chitosan market on the basis of grade, source, application and region.

Breakup by Grade:

Industrial Grade

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Breakup by Source:

Shrimp

Crab

Squid

Krill

Others

Breakup by Application:

Water Treatment

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics

Medical & Pharmaceuticals

Agrochemicals

Others

Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

