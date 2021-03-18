Chiral Chemicals Market Share, Size, Trends, Forecast and Analysis of Key players 2021 to 2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Chiral Chemicals Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The global chiral chemicals market share to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Market Trends & Drivers:

Chiral chemicals stand for a special class of compounds that include an asymmetrical carbon atom at the center. These chemicals are commonly known as enantiomers or optical isomers and are non-superimposable on their mirror image. Chiral chemicals are extensively adopted for manufacturing pharmaceutical items, agrochemicals, fine chemicals, food ingredients, etc.

The increasing food consumption needs with the ever-growing population and the declining presence of arable land have led to rising food security concerns. As a result, there is extensive utilization of chiral chemicals in the production of herbicides, pesticides, fungicides, plant growth regulators, pheromones, etc., for providing optimum agricultural productivity. Additionally, a significant growth in the cosmetics sector is also driving the demand for chiral chemicals for imparting fragrances in several cosmetic items. Besides this, the increasing focus on the development of safer and effective drugs with better therapeutic value and higher efficacy is also augmenting the product demand in the pharmaceutical industry. Furthermore, numerous companies are focusing on the introduction of application-specific products, which are further expected to drive the global market for chiral chemicals in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

BASF SE

Chiracon GmbH

Chiral Technologies Inc.

Codexis Inc.

Johnson Matthey

PerkinElmer Inc.

Solvias AG

Strem Chemicals

Toray Industries Inc.

R. Grace & Co

Chiral Chemicals Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Region, Technology and Application.

Market Breakup by Technology:

Traditional Separation Method

Asymmetric Preparation Method

Asymmetric Synthesis Method

Asymmetric Catalysis Method

Biological Separation Method

Others

Market Breakup by Application:

Pharmaceuticals

Agrochemicals

Flavors and Fragrances

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

