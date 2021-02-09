Chipless RFID Market Size, Status and Top Key Manufacturers 2021-2026

The Market Research on the “Chipless RFID Market 2021-2026”, now available with Market Insights Reports, Introduces systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. The Chipless RFID market report offers an overview of top company profiles with business value and demand status of the industry. The report also helps the user to understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and therefore the challenges that the market is facing. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Chipless RFID investments from 2021 till 2026.

The Chipless RFID Market was valued at USD 0.89 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 3.94 billion by 2026 and work at a CAGR of 28% over the forecast period 2021-2026. Technological advancements have led to new approaches within RFID technology, like microprocessors with 5.8 GHz tags for smart cards and chipless IDs that enable contactless communication even in the absence of a silicon chip.

Click Here to Get Free Sample PDF Copy of Latest Research on Chipless RFID Market 2021:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082591963/chipless-rfid-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?Mode=A18

The prominent players in the Global Chipless RFID Market :

Thermofisher Scientific, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Hamamatsu Photonics KK, Olympus Corporation, Carl Zeiss AG, and Others.

Key Market Trends: –

Healthcare Sector to Contribute Significantly to the Market Growth

– For e-healthcare, chipless 2GRFID-Sys integrates diverse wireless networking technologies, such as wireless body area networks and wireless LANs, which use body sensors for monitoring the medical conditions of a patient. This helps in diagnosis assistance and action handling.

– Furthermore, to keep a track on an ambulatory patient who might face a critical situation while traveling to a location outside his/her hometown, chipless 1G-RFID-Sys are being employed in the patients ID. These chipless 1G-RFID-Sys tags help to identify the emergence of the situation from the patients medical history.

– Moreover, due to the lack of vigilance and advocacy by healthcare providers, lack of legal protection and technology to identify genuine drugs, there is an increase in drug counterfeiting. As traditional RFID with barcode technology cannot prevent counterfeiting drugs, in many healthcare sectors the R&D department is putting efforts to produce chipless RFID devices, which are cheap and could be used to combat this universal burning issue of the healthcare industry.

– As the pharmaceutical sector is moving toward contract packaging, significant efforts are being made by packaging vendors, like BASF, Avery Dennison Group, and Constantia Flexibles Group, in smart packaging levels that would prompt serialization. With such industry focus, the future of chipless RFID is set to be prominent.

Asia-Pacific Expected to Register the Fastest Growth

– In China, many companies are investing to revolutionize the retail industry in the country. For instance, in April 2018, Tencent showcased the working of Unmanned retail wherein if a consumer grabs a product from the shop and walks out of the store, the RFID chip will scan the item and sends the bill to the customers WeChat application.

– In addition, Japan is also planning to introduce next-generation in-store experience through the introduction of RFIDs. For instance, in April 2017, Seven-Eleven Japan announced the introduction of next-generation self-checkout.

– Further, in India, the rise in per capita income and the increasing requirements for appliances, such as smartwatches is propelling chipless RFID market. The growing adoption of thin-film battery in India, which needs portable electronic appliances by the application of printed and chipless RFID is penetrating the market growth.

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Chipless RFID Market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Chipless RFID Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

Browse in-depth and report summary TOC on “Chipless RFID Market”:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082591963/chipless-rfid-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?Mode=A18

Major Highlights of TOC

Chapter 1: Report Overview

Chapter 2: Research Methodology

Chapter 3: Executive Summary

Chapter 4: Market Dynamics

Chapter 5: Market Segmentation

Chapter 6: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 7: Future Outlook Of The Market

Customization of the Report: This report will be customized as per your needs for extra data up to 3 companies or 3 countries or nearly 40 analyst hours.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: +1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com

irfan@marketinsightsreports.com