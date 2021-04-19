Chip Power Inductor Market 2020 | COVID19 Impact Analysis

“

Chip Power InductorA chip power inductor is a passive two-terminal electrical component that stores electrical energy in a magnetic field when electric current is flowing through it. It can use high or low frequency radio signals as well as frequencies that are self-resonant. They are often found in power lines, RF transceivers, computers, consumer electronics, automotive electronics, etc. In this report, we focus on the research of the chip power inductor manufacturers and the statistic is based on the’s production value (Revenue).

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the chip inductor industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world's large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Japan. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. But foreign companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with Chinese companies, the manufacturing cost has competitive disadvantage, as the Chinese chip inductor production technology continues to improve, their share in the international market is increasing, competitiveness in the international market gradually increase .

China’s chip inductor industry has developed into a national industry with certain research and production capacity, industry product mix has gradually improved, currently China has become international chip inductor large consumption country, but the production technology is relatively laggard, it can only produce some low-end product, although the new production lines is increasing, the high-end product is still relying on import.

TDK accounted for 21.79% of the Global Chip Power Inductor sales market share in 2016. Other players accounted for 21.62%, 17.97% including Murata and Taiyo Yuden.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

Looking to the future years, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is slightly, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

The Chip Power Inductor Industry Report indicates that the global market size of Chip Power Inductor was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.

The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: – TDK, Murata, Taiyo Yuden, Sumida, Chilisin, Sunlord, Misumi, AVX, Sagami Elec, Microgate, Zhenhua Fu Electronics, Fenghua Advanced,

On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –

• Non-Shielded Chip Power Inductor, Shielded Chip Power Inductor,

On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –

• Automotive Electronics, Communications Electronics, Consumer Electronics, Computer, Others

