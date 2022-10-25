Chinese students filmed shouting at Japanese student, blocking his presentation on Taiwan at a UK university

Chinese language college students at a college in England shouted obscenities at a pupil and blocked his PowerPoint presentation when a slide acknowledged “Taiwan is a rustic.”

One of many Chinese language college students on the College of Southampton shared a clip of the incident to Weibo on Oct. 22.

In keeping with the Weibo consumer, ​​who goes by the deal with Gong Zheng Ah Gong Zheng, a Japanese pupil confirmed Taiwan’s flag in a PowerPoint slide that acknowledged “Taiwan is a rustic” throughout a group presentation on Oct. 21.

Within the video, the shadow of a pupil’s hand may be seen blocking the projector to cowl the Taiwan flag. Chinese language college students can be heard booing and shouting “Taiwan is part of China.” The Weibo consumer bragged about his actions towards the Japanese pupil.

Extra from NextShark: Hong Kong’s iconic Jumbo Floating Restaurant sinks whereas at sea

“China’s sovereignty won’t ever be violated!” he reportedly wrote ion the caption of his put up. “I shall be happy with it for the remainder of my life.”

Within the video, two non-Chinese language college students can be seen laughing at their Chinese language classmates earlier than the Chinese language nationals demanded that the Japanese pupil change the presentation to the subsequent slide.

The College of Southampton has not commented on the incident.

Extra from NextShark: 14-year-old Cho Se-hyuk turns into South Korea’s first-ever Wimbledon champ

Featured Picture by way of Weibo

Extra from NextShark: Coronavirus Outbreak Results in Big Drop in China’s Air Air pollution