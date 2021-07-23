Chinese President Xi in Tibet for first time in ten years | free press

Xi Jinping last visited Tibet in 2011. He was then vice president. Now the president toured the city of Nyingchi.

Beijing (AP) – Chinese President Xi Jinping has traveled to Tibet for the first time in ten years.

As Chinese state media reported Friday, the head of state and the party were already in the Tibetan city of Nyingchi on Wednesday, where he was greeted by locals and officials of various ethnic groups. Xi last visited Tibet as vice president in 2011.

Tibet lies on a plateau between 3600 and 5200 meters high and is therefore also called the “roof of the world”. From the 15th century, the Buddhist kingdom developed into a monastic state with the Dalai Lama as its head and Lhasa as its capital. In 1950, China invaded Tibet with its People’s Liberation Army and in 1965 designated the Tibet Autonomous Region, which is part of the People’s Republic. The Dalai fled into exile in India.

Human rights activists say monks in Tibet have repeatedly set themselves on fire to protest against Chinese rule.