Chinese company has staff collect $9 million in bonuses from 6.5-foot-tall mountain of cash

A Chinese language crane manufacturing firm distributed 61 million yuan (roughly $9 million) in bonuses to workers from a mountain of money at its annual occasion.

On Jan. 17, Henan Mine posted movies of its workers strolling onto a stage to gather their year-end bonuses from a 6.5-foot-tall mountain of money and strolling off with their arms filled with banknotes.

An unnamed supervisor from Henan Mine’s public relations division instructed Jiemian Information that three of the top-performing gross sales managers from the corporate had been awarded 5 million yuan (roughly $740,000) every.

Greater than 30 different workers had been introduced with a minimum of 1 million yuan (roughly $150,000).

“We held a gross sales year-end assembly on the evening of January 17, giving 61 million yuan in complete to 40 gross sales managers,” the supervisor stated.

“Nonetheless, the three prime performers introduced in various hundred million yuan, and one in all them introduced in gross sales value over 300 million yuan.”

Within the viral movies, males sporting black fits and pink scarves could be seen strolling off stage with their arms filled with bricks of money.

The highest money awards had been too heavy to be lifted alone and needed to be carried on trays by a number of individuals.

The banknotes had been reportedly secured into bricks of 100,000 yuan (roughly $15,000).

In accordance with the corporate’s publicity supervisor, surnamed Feng, the corporate additionally held a money-counting contest the subsequent day.

Staff had been allowed to take any amount of money from a desk lined in 100-yuan (roughly $15) notes so long as they may give an correct rely of the cash inside quarter-hour. The corporate spent 12 million yuan on this competitors alone, with one worker gathering 157,000 yuan (roughly $23,000) from the desk.

“They’re all doing gross sales and the longest-serving workers have been working on the firm for about seven years,” Feng instructed The Paper. “They’re largely of their 40s and had nice work efficiency previously yr.”

The corporate additionally gave ang baos — pink envelopes — containing 3,000 yuan (roughly $440) to greater than 5,000 workers because the occasion was held just a few days earlier than Chinese language New Yr.

In earlier years, Henan Mine awarded workers with vehicles and medals of pure gold.

On the primary workday after the Chinese language New Yr, many individuals referred to as to submit their resumes to the corporate, reported Feng. He added that he acquired greater than 200 calls and on-line inquiries in two days.

In accordance with the Henan Mine web site, the corporate has greater than 4,500 workers and 428 gross sales and repair businesses on a nationwide scale. Regardless of the slowdown in China’s economic system in the course of the pandemic, the common wage of firm employees has reportedly elevated by 30% annually.