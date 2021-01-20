Chinese billionaire Jack Ma showed up with video address | Free press

For weeks it had seemed as if it had been swallowed up by the earth, and its absence sparked wild speculation. Now there is a sign of life from the billionaire and founder of Alibaba.

Beijing (dpa) – For the first time since late October, Chinese billionaire Jack Ma has reappeared in public.

Chinese state media sent a video message from the 56-year-old to 100 rural teachers on Wednesday. Ma announced in the video that she wanted to do more for charity than before.

“During these days I studied and thought together with my colleagues. We are now even more determined to dedicate ourselves to education and charity, ”Ma said in his address at an annual event held by his foundation.

The founder of Chinese online giant Alibaba had not appeared in public since late October since he sharply criticized the Chinese regulators in a speech. Subsequently, there was speculation about Ma’s disappearance.

In early November, authorities halted the planned IPO of Alibaba’s financial subsidiary Ant Group, citing new rules. It should have been the biggest IPO of all time. Alibaba was also caught in the crossfire on another front, which is now also being investigated by Chinese antitrust authorities for alleged monopolistic crimes.

