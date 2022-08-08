China’s Military Drills and Other Tensions With Taiwan, Explained

China mentioned on Monday it could maintain new drills close to Taiwan, an indication that Beijing could sustain a drumbeat of navy strain on the island after conducting its largest-ever workouts within the space in retaliation for Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s go to final week.

The Folks’s Liberation Military’s Jap Theater Command mentioned it was targeted on holding “joint anti-submarine and sea assault operations” on Monday in an unspecified location close to the island. The announcement got here a day after the navy wrapped up 72 hours of workouts encircling Taiwan, successfully simulating a blockade.

The most recent drills indicated that Beijing could be looking for to normalize its navy’s presence round Taiwan, permitting Chinese language forces to follow imposing a sluggish squeeze of the island that entails slicing off a lot of the entry to the island’s airspace and waters. Throughout final week’s drills, China despatched a minimum of 11 missiles into seas north, south and east of Taiwan, and it deployed warships and fighter jets to swarm the island.