China Waste to Energy Market (impact of COVID-19) with Top Players: China Everbright International Limited, Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding Co Ltd, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the China Waste to Energy market in its latest report titled, “China Waste to Energy Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecasts (2020 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

China waste to energy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4.75% during the forecast period 2020-2025.

Top Key Players in the China Waste to Energy Market: China Everbright International Limited, Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding Co Ltd, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc, Covanta Holding Corporation, Veolia Environnement SA.

Market Overview:

With the increasing rate of municipal waste generation, around the country are emphasizing reducing the waste by utilizing it to generate energy in the form of methane. Using the municipal waste to generate substantial energy in the form of heat and electricity can help to stabilize the increasing carbon footprint, that is getting generated by burning various fossil fuels such as coal and natural gas to produce energy. Organic waste, a form of municipal waste, is the largest form of waste that is mostly getting generated from the developing country, accounts for nearly 56% of the total waste generates annually in the country. Waste to Energy (WtE) implies a set of technologies that treat municipal waste to extract energy in the form of heat and electricity. Uses of the technologies also help to obtain biogas as an alternate form of fuel. The drivers of the market are the increasing dumping and open burning of wastes that directly or indirectly impact human health and the environment. However, WtE plants produce ash that needs to be disposed of safely, usually in landfills that are lined with barriers to prevent groundwater contamination.

– In 2020, thermal based technology is expected to dominate the China waste to energy market.

– Also, municipalities in the state have moved toward both public and private companies to meet constraints related to budgets and increase efficiency for managing the WTE technologies.

– Moreover, daily per capita waste generation in the region is expected to get an increase of nearly 40% by 2050. Thus, increasing municipal waste volume and increasing demand for energy in the region is expected to create an opportunity for the waste-to-energy market in the near future.

Key Market Trends

Thermal Based Waste to Energy Conversion to Dominate the Market

– China is one of the prominent countries, that has installed the worlds largest incineration plant (The Shenzhen East waste-to-energy plant) in 2019. The plant has a capacity of processing 2.7 million tonnes of waste per year and is capable of generating 1.5 billion kilowatt-hours of power per year.

– It is estimated that plants, which utilize cogeneration of thermal power (heating and cooling), together with electricity generation can reach optimum efficiencies of 80%.

– In the present scenario, incineration is the most well-known waste-to-energy technology for Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) processing.

– However, waste-to-energy technologies, particularly incineration, produce pollution and carry potential health safety risks.

– To reduce particulate and gas-phase emissions, incineration plant owners have adopted a series of process units for cleaning the flue gas stream, which has, in turn, led to a significant improvement in terms of environmental sustainability.

Increasing Investments to Drive the Market

– China is the second-largest producer of municipal waste in the world that initiated waste sorting plans during 2017 and aims to recycle 35% of waste in 46 major cities, including Shanghai, by the end of 2020.

– In China, the number of incineration plants has increased from 74, in 2008, to around 400, in 2018. Beijing is planning to double its incineration capacity and to burn 54% of the municipal wastes, by the end of 2020. Under Chinese President Xi Jinpings plan to tackle pollution, the incineration industry is expected to continue its expansion, to replace stinky, polluting, land-intensive garbage dumps. Moreover, with its burgeoning economy producing vast quantities of garbage (increasing 8-10% annually), China is turning to new facilities that burn solid waste to produce electricity.

– As per the International Energy Agency (IEA), China has around 7.3 gigawatts of installed waste to energy capacity, with its 339 plants during 2017. The countrys waste to energy has grown by 1 GW per year on average from the last five years and is expected to continue the growth with rising municipal waste.

This China Waste to Energy Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2015-2020

– Expected market growth until 2025

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

