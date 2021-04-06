China Vehicle Rental Market Competitive Insights and Precise Outlook 2021-2027

China Vehicle Rental Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2025)

China Vehicle Rental market has been thoroughly scrutinized and then carefully demarcated by geographic locations which are based on major economic regions and their topographical regions. Growing competition and the changing market dynamics has been highlighted. Aggressive market players are profiled with attributes of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments. The Market share and Market size prominent players for 2020 to 2025 are profiled in this report.

The China Vehicle Rental market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players: Shouqi Car rental (Europcar Mobility Group), eHi Car Service (Enterprise Holdings), The Hertz Corporation, Shenzhen Topone Car Rental Co., Ltd., Avis Budget Group, Inc., Beijing China Auto Rental Co., Ltd.

Scope of the Report

The Car rental Market in China is majorly driven by factors such as investments from foreign car rental firms, entering strategic partnerships or joint ventures with domestic players and dealers, fleet capacity expansion of domestic players, etc. Currently, the industry is experiencing a penetration rate of around 4.1%.

In December 2018, Europcar Mobility Group has extended its partnership with Shouqi, a leading car rental company in China, subsidiary of the Beijing Tourism Group. Shouqi Car Rental customers will be able to access Europcar’s car rental services directly from Shouqi’s website and are able to purchase all-inclusive packages. The agenda of the partnership is to aim a yearly increase in bookings of Europcar by 25-30%.

Key Market Trends

Additional Features Added in Online Booking by Rental Operators

With the growing trend in technology, the ease of renting a vehicle through online booking has been the most preferred choice of customers over the past few years. As it provides the additional facilities to monitor a rental vehicles operation, performance, and maintenance in real-time. These features made tremendous assets for drivers and fleet managers, enabling them to better and more efficiently identify risks and implement timely improvements of their rental services.

The above new system features are expected to serve 1,500 leasing partners by the end of 2019. DiDi launched its financial services hub in its main China app in January 2019, covering a diversified portfolio of insurance, wealth management, and payment services to riders, drivers and car-owners across its ride-hailing and auto-solutions businesses. As of 2019, Didi Chuxing offers a full range of app-based transportation options for nearly 550 million users in the country.

Leisure/Tourism Continue to Capture Significant Market Share

In 2018, China outbound tourist arrivals totaled 149.72 million, placing the country among the top tourist destinations in the world. Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Shanghai, Hangzhou, Beijing, Xiamen, Chongqing, Tianjin, Chengdu, and Wuhan are the biggest tourist destinations in the country in 2018.

A major challenge for the tourism vehicle rental market in China is the process of obtaining a Chinese driving license. China is not among the 194 countries in the world that recognize the International Driver’s Permit (IDP). Chinese driver’s license is a basic requirement to rent a car in China and while foreigners can apply for this license, the process is a difficult one.

– In the Chinese tourism vehicle rental industry, the foreigners trouble surviving the high traffic in many cities in China is making them prefer chauffeur services or employing a driver for the rented cars. Because of Chinese wages, the cost of the drivers is also quite low.

– Despite these factors, the tourist vehicle rentals by domestic tourists is high, making the country a big market for the tourist vehicle rentals.

– Online tourist vehicle bookings are increasing in the country, due to increasing usage of smartphones and the growth in the number of users aging between 25 – 34 years, who prefer to book vehicle rentals through online channels.

– High inflow of international tourists and the growth of domestic tourists preferring car rentals is helping the growth of the tourism vehicle rental market in the country.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: China Vehicle Rental Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

