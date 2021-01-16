China Transmucosal Drug Delivery Systems Market New Business Experts Ideas By Acrux Limited, INTELGENX CORP, Reckitt Benckiser Group

The China transmucosal drug delivery systems market is expected to reach US$ 24,518.6 Mn in 2027 from US$ 9,520.3 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 11.2% from 2019-2027.

Rising prevalence of various chronic diseases such as respiratory, gastrointestinal, and autoimmune diseases are expected to surge the market growth. Moreover, the advantages offered by transmucosal route of administration increasing its adaptability is also responsible for boosting the market growth over the years. However, high cost of production of drug delivery devices under stringent regulatory observation is likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

China transmucosal drug delivery systems market, based on route of administration was segmented into oral, vaginal, nasal, and urethral. In 2018, the oral segment held the largest share of the market, by route of administration. Moreover, the oral segment is also anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period as it is the most preferred and successfully investigated route of administration.

The development of alternative methods for drug administration has improved the ability of physicians to manage various medical obstacles. One of the promising alternative to traditional drug delivery techniques is the transmucosal route. Drug absorption through a mucosal surface is generally efficient as the major absorption barrier across the skin known as stratum corneum epidermidis is absent in the mucous layers. These surfaces thus are abundant in blood supply thereby facilitating rapid drug transport to the systemic circulation and avoiding the degradation by first-pass hepatic metabolism.

Oro-mucosal delivery, especially that utilizing the buccal and sublingual mucosa as absorption site, is a promising drug delivery route which promotes rapid absorption and high bioavailability, with subsequent almost immediate onset of pharmacological effect. Moreover, the patients are feasibly able to control the period of drug administration and terminate the same in case of emergencies through transmucosal routes. Moreover, the drug administration through these routes also avoid harsh enzymes and acids that are encountered during digestion. In addition, the use of this route for drug delivery does not require a technical equipment and can be easily used by a common person making it feasible and a preferred choice. Hence, the collaborative advantages offered by transmucosal route of drug delivery is expected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years.

