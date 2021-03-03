China Traffic Sign Recognition Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 | Autoliv Inc, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Ford Motor Company

China Traffic Sign Recognition Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2025

The China Traffic Sign Recognition Market report provides a unique tool for evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date Marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments and focuses on market capacities and on the changing structure of the China Traffic Sign Recognition.

The China traffic signal recognition market is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period, (2020 – 2025).

– Traffic Sign Assist detects traffic signs with a multifunction camera and assists the passenger by displaying detected speed limits and overtaking restrictions in the instrument cluster. If the system detects that passenger is driving onto a section of road in the wrong direction, it triggers a warning. The camera also detects traffic signs with a restriction indicated by an additional sign.

– Intelligent transport systems (ITS), an umbrella term to describe policies that ease the processes of traffic and driving through automation, have evolved to include traffic recognition systems (TSR), which enable automatic traffic signs detection and recognition. Given the rate of deaths and casualties resulting from human errors on the roads, the employment of this technology in combination with active human-machine interfaces is likely to reduce the accident rates dramatically.

– While most manufacturers are integrating sensors and cameras for traffic sign detection and recognition in new cars, other sensors-based companies are offering add-on sensors, which can be used in cars without pre-installed pedestrian detection systems, including Mobileye.

Top Leading Companies of China Traffic Sign Recognition Market are Autoliv Inc, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Ford Motor Company, Valeo SA, Hella Gmbh and Co KGaA, Mobieye Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH and others.

Key Market Trends

Rise in Stringent Government Regulations and Growing Demand for Autonomous Vehicles



The number of on-road accidents is increasing rapidly, and it is estimated that, on average, every single road accident results in at least two deaths and five serious casualties. According to the World Health Organization, nearly 1.25 million deaths occur due to road accidents, annually. The efforts of various governments to reduce fatalities from road accidents have led to increased safety standards in new vehicles.

Organizations involved in car safety regulations are focusing on ADAS for enhanced safety of both the passengers and the pedestrians. The American New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) and the European New Car Assessment Program (Euro NCAP) have made certain features of ADAS mandatory in the new vehicles. Currently, Audi, Ford, BMW, Mercedes, Volvo, and Honda, are some of the major companies deploying the traffic sign recognition system in their vehicles. With the ongoing technological advancements in the traffic sign recognition system, the demand for components like processors and image sensing cameras are likely to increase and is expected to drive the market.

The growing demand of autonomous vehicles is driving the traffic signal recognition, as the development of semi-autonomous vehicles are expected to continue till the end of this decade. With the expansion of the urban autopilot systems, the vehicles are expected to go fully autonomous by the end of 2025. These features can reduce the fatalities due to road accidents up to 80%.

China to be Driving the Traffic Signal Recognition Market



The global traffic signal recognition market is dominated by China. It holds a significant share in the traffic signal recognition market as the demand for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) features in commercial and passenger vehicles growing. Another factor which is driving the demand for traffic signal recognition market in the region is the rising vehicle safety regulations.

In 2011, the American NCAP declared Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR), Lane Departure Warning (LDW) and Electronic Stability Control (ESC) as recommended features in the new cars.

In 2014, the Euro NCAP made Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR), and Lane Departure Warning (LDW) a mandate. In 2016, the Euro NCAP made the use of lane keeping assist mandatory.

China is a major exporter will be benefitted from the growing markets around the world.

Highlights of the China Traffic Sign Recognition Market Report:

– Detailed overview of China Traffic Sign Recognition Market

– Changing the China Traffic Sign Recognition market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current and projected China Traffic Sign Recognition market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of China Traffic Sign Recognition Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2021 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, the China Traffic Sign Recognition Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and market development rate and figure, and so on. China Traffic Sign Recognition industry report additionally Presents a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

