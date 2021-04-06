China Spirits Market Trends, Demand with Status and Analysis 2021 to 2023

The China Spirits Market Research Report Forecast 2021 – 2023 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehend China Spirits data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report. The report provides pre COVID-19 historic data, the impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19 impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

Baijiu is a traditional drink of China that closely resembles Vodka in its fragrance. It is made by a distillation process that uses ingredients like sorghum, wheat or rice depending upon the desired taste. The volume of alcohol is mostly greater than 30% and goes up to 60% in some varieties. It is among the top seven spirits in the world among Whiskey, Vodka, Brandy, Tequila, Rum and Gin.

Baijiu is distinct due to its large variety of taste, its unique production process and the historical value it holds. It has 12 types of aromas and around 10,000 varieties of final tastes. In modern days, this liquor consumption has been influenced by various social and cultural changes that have taken place over the years in China.

The Chinese spirits industry growth is expected to be driven by the increasing urban populace, growing influence of western culture, peer influence on youngsters and accelerating disposable income. The market is trending with the growing E-commerce retail sales and rising private baijiu consumption. However, there are some growth hindering factors in the industry such as the growing fruit juice demand and stringent regulations.

Presently, baijiu is the most consumed spirits product type in China attributable to the extraordinary flavour product profile offered by the key players and the rising preference for rice aroma (light taste) drinks by the Chinese female working class population.

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a China and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The China Spirits Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyse the growth of the key players operating in the market.

