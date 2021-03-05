China Solid State Drive Market Precise Outlook 2021-LITE-ON Technology Corporation, Lenovo Group Limited, Huawei Technologies

The China Solid State Drive Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The China Solid State Drive Market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 17% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Top Companies in the China Solid State Drive Market are Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., ADATA Technology Co., Ltd., Transcend Information, Inc., Teclast Electronics Co., Ltd., LITE-ON Technology Corporation, Lenovo Group Limited, Memblaze Technology Co., Ltd., Maxiotek Corporation, PHISON ELECTRONICS, and others.

Click the link to get a Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202153617/china-solid-state-drive-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?source=MW&Mode=68

Latest Developments

– April 2020 – Yangtze Memory Technologies Co., Ltd (YMTC), announced that its 128-layer 1.33Tb QLC 3D NAND flash memory chip, X2-6070, passed sample verification on the SSD platform through co-working with multiple controller partners. Accompanying this release, YMTC introduced a 128-layer 512Gb TLC (3 bit/cell) chip, X2-9060, to meet diversified application requirements.

– April 2020 – Chinese firm Hikvision launched its T100F portable SSD in the Chinese market.

This SDD comes with biometric security and an embedded fingerprint sensor into the metal casing of the SSD.

Enterprise SSDs Expected to Grow Significantly



– The enterprise SSD is being widely used in high-performance computing and data-center servers. A large number of enterprise applications need constant uptime, high-performance storage devices, high reliability, and power efficiency. SSDs fulfill all these requirements in an enterprise.

– SSDs in enterprises store data persistently or cache data in non-volatile semiconductor memory temporarily, and is intended for use in servers, storage systems, and direct-attached storage (DAS) devices.

– Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) use MLC SSD, which contains not only a longer life span than TLC SSD but also a relatively friendlier price than SLC SSD. Owing to its higher capacity and lower cost, users of TLC SSD are general customers in the market.

– In February 2020, KIOXIA America, Inc., which was formerly known as Toshiba Memory America, Inc.introduced its lineup of CM6 and CD6 Series PCIe 4.0 NVM Express (NVMe) enterprise and data center solid-state drives (SSDs).

Explore Full Report with Detailed TOC Here:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202153617/china-solid-state-drive-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?source=MW&Mode=68

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

Executive Summary: It includes key trends of the global China Solid State Drive market related to products, applications, and other crucial factors. It also provides an analysis of the competitive landscape and CAGR and market size of the global China Solid State Drive market based on production and revenue.

Production and Consumption by Region: It covers all regional markets focusing on the research study. It discusses prices and key players besides production and consumption in each regional market.

Key Players: Here, the report throws light on financial ratios, pricing structure, production cost, gross profit, sales volume, revenue, and gross margin of leading and prominent companies competing in the global China Solid State Drive market.

Market Segments: This part of the report discusses product type and application segments of the global China Solid State Drive market based on market share, CAGR, market size, and various other factors.

Research Methodology: This section discusses the research methodology and approach China Solid State Drive used to prepare the report. It covers data triangulation, market breakdown, market size estimation, and research design and/or programs.

Reasons to Purchase this report:



– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

ABOUT US:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

CONTACT US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com