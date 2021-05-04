China Shrimp Market Global Production, Demand and Business Outlook 2021 to 2025

The Market Insights Reports has added a new statistical data to its repository titled as, China Shrimp Market. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries.

The China shrimp market is projected to register a CAGR of 1.5% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand due to Health Benefits

The demand for shrimp is increasing among consumers, as it is high in nutritional value and low-fat protein. It contains zero carbs and is very low in calories. One gram of shrimp accounts approximately for one calorie. These factors make people include shrimp in their food diet. Moreover, shrimp is rich in minerals and vitamins, like iron, calcium, sodium, phosphorus, zinc, magnesium, potassium, iodine, niacin, riboflavin, thiamin, vitamin A, vitamin E, vitamin B6, and vitamin B12. All the minerals, vitamins, and nutrients together make shrimp healthy food. Shrimp helps in preventing many health issues. It helps in preventing hair loss, maintaining healthy bones, improving memory performance, reducing menstrual cramps, eliminating bad cholesterol, and reducing the risk of occurrence of lung and prostate cancer. This is further expected to enhance the market for shrimp in China.

Increasing Production in the Country

In China, shrimp production generally begins at the end of the calendar year. During this period, farmers make simple repairs to culture ponds by removing accumulated sediment, taking advantage of the sun and cold in winter to clean the pond completely which increases the shrimp population in the pond. China have witnessed evident shifts in shrimp farms and production have been created which is generating employment for locals and it also yield considerable economic value for the people involved in shrimp farming. Chinese consume both frozen and live shrimp from shrimp dumplings (including steamed dumplings in the north and boiled wonton dumplings in the south). A wide range of shrimps available differentiated geographically makes the consumption higher. The current application of artificial fertilizer by farmers is different from the traditional mode of shrimp farming. Fertilizers supply inorganic nutrients to support beneficial algae and other natural foods for shrimp; simultaneously, farmers add probiotics that have a good reputation in the industry for consumption.

Highlights of TOC:

Market Overview: It starts with product overview and scope of the China Shrimp market and later gives consumption and production growth rate comparisons by application and product respectively. It also includes a glimpse of the regional study and Shrimp market size analysis for the review period 2015-2025.

Company Profiles: Each company profiled in the report is assessed for its market growth keeping in view vital factors such as price, Shrimp market gross margin, revenue, production, markets served, main business, product specifications, applications, and introduction, areas served, and production sites.

Manufacturing Cost Analysis: It includes industrial chain analysis, manufacturing process analysis, the proportion of manufacturing cost structure, and the analysis of key raw materials.

Market Dynamics: Readers are provided with a comprehensive analysis of Shrimp market challenges, influence factors, drivers, opportunities, and trends.

Market Forecast: Here, the Shrimp report provides consumption forecast by application, price, revenue, and production forecast by product, consumption forecast by region, production forecast by region, and production and revenue forecast.

