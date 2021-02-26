China Router and Switch Market are Forecast to Touch USD Billion by 2027, Growing at a CAGR From 2020 to 2027

The China Router and Switch Market has reached USD Million in 2019 and is further projected to reach USD billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The router and switch, both are computer networking devices that allow one or multiple computers to be connected to other computers and networking devices. A router works by connecting two or multiple logical subnets, which does not necessarily map one-to-one to the physical interfaces of the router. On the contrary, a network switch is networking hardware (likewise a router) that connects devices on a computer network by applying packet switching to receive and forward given data.

China is indisputably among the top economies present in the world and naturally has a large industrial settlement. And for supporting which a stronger & larger network base is required, which couldn't be satisfied only by chip-sets, hence the requirement of routers and switches arrive. Moreover, the whole nation is so in touch with the technology that they're one of the leading mobile application developers in the world. Also, the increase in the application of the internet and media is giving rise to heavy network & connectivity traffic.

Growth Drivers

Adoption of IoT connectivity systems

The rise in adoption of network infrastructures which has accelerated the need for strong growth in the relevant market is because industries and businesses nowadays need fast access to their respective and miscellaneous data and information. This has elevated the use of network infrastructure and is putting a constant strain on the same that is why to improve this the additional improvements are taking place with the aid of networking solutions like routers and switches. Therefore also, in recent years the IoT has been highly popular among the varied industries (both related to un-related to e-commerce sectors), therefore the inclusion of router and switch infrastructure has supported the requirement of high-speed internet/ connectivity access. Moreover, the rise in cloud-based services and storage, which needs a stable network infrastructure will also be supporting the demand for the China market.

China is indisputably among the top economies present in the world and naturally has a large industrial settlement. And for supporting which a stronger & larger network base is required, which couldn’t be satisfied only by chip-sets, hence the requirement of routers and switches arrive. Moreover, the whole nation is so in touch with the technology that they’re one of the leading mobile application developers in the world. Also, the increase in the application of the internet and media is giving rise to heavy network & connectivity traffic. Be it in the private and services sector or residential (family and households) one. The growth is estimated to continue to take place in the future as well. The current boost is also creating stress to the demand and supply chain to give the anticipated market growth in the projected period. Moreover, the presence of wireless backhaul has created a perfect opportunity for the router and switch infrastructure to dive in and have a profit in its market.

Recent Development

03’ December 2020: AVDA optical networking has announced a partnership with 6WIND to deliver a high-performance and lightweight uCPE solution. Which is built on ADVA’s Ensemble Connector and possess 6WIND routing technology. Offering communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises with a complete uCPE platform. Now, the customers can launch a comprehensive access solution optimized for edge cloud architecture that unlocks new levels of efficiency as well as future-proof scalability.

Competitive Analysis

The market place for China Router and Switch market is shared by Alcatel-Lucent, Avici Systems, Cisco Systems, Inc., ECI Telecom, Ericsson, Extreme Networks, by Actelis Networks, ADTRAN Inc, ADVA Optical Networking SE, Force, Networks, ZTE Corporation, RAD Data Communication Networks, Hatteras Networks, Inc., MRV Communications Inc., Telco Systems, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Juniper Networks, Tellabs Inc., among various others.

Scope of Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2016-2019 Base Year – 2020 Forecast – 2020– 2027 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Product/Service Segmentation By Product, By Service, By End-User, By Region. Key Players Alcatel-Lucent, Avici Systems, Cisco Systems, Inc., ECI Telecom, Ericsson, Extreme Networks, by Actelis Networks, ADTRAN Inc, ADVA Optical Networking SE, Force, Networks, ZTE Corporation, RAD Data Communication Networks, Hatteras Networks, Inc., MRV Communications Inc., Telco Systems, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Juniper Networks, Tellabs Inc.

Scope of the Report

By Product

ATM Switch

Ethernet Service Edge Router

Internet Exchange Router

Multiservice Edge Router

Service Provider Core Router

By Service

BRAS (Broadband Aggregation)

Ethernet Access

Ethernet Aggregation

Internet Data Center Hosting

By End-User Industry

Communication and Technology

Energy and Power

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Military and Defense

Travel and Transport

Other

