China Reels From Floods and a Bruising Heat Wave

China and a number of other different Asia Pacific nations had been reeling from monsoonal floods and stultifying temperatures on Wednesday, the most recent disruptions in what forecasters say could possibly be an extended summer season and autumn of maximum climate around the globe.

The authorities in China mentioned on Wednesday that 15 folks had died and 4 others had been lacking because of flooding within the sprawling southwestern metropolis of Chongqing, in line with the state-run information media.

In one other signal of how dangerous the flooding was in China, information footage confirmed rescuers within the central province of Henan liberating two folks from the roof of a automotive that had been caught in a speeding river. A fireplace brigade despatched them life jackets with a drone and lifted them to security with a crane.