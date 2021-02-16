China Processed Meat Market Production, Demand and Business Outlook 2021 to 2025 | Tyson Foods, Inc., WH Group Limited, CHERKIZOVO GROUP, Foster Farms, Hormel Foods Corporation

The China Processed Meat Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

China processed meat market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.74% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Click the link to get a Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202152496/china-processed-meat-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/inquiry?source=Mccourier&Mode=12

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global China Processed Meat Market: Tyson Foods, Inc., WH Group Limited, CHERKIZOVO GROUP, Foster Farms, Hormel Foods Corporation, China Yurun Food Group Ltd., NH Foods Ltd and others.

Key Market Trends

– Chinese consumer’s dietary patterns have changed considerably since lifestyles have gradually become more rapid pace. On top of that, disposable incomes have risen. Consumption of processed meat has been steadily increasing, in line with growth in income which drives the processed meat market in the country.

– Furthermore, innovations in meat processing technologies due to higher consumption rates have led to the introduction of diverse products in the market that can satiate the rising consumer demand and attract new consumers, simultaneously.

– China’s processed meat industry is witnessing a key shift from fresh meat consumption to chilled and frozen pork. As modern trade channels continue to expand, demand for chilled and frozen pork is expected to rise rapidly in the forecast period.

Increasing Per Capita Consumption of Pork

Pork is one of the most commonly consumed red meat that is often consumed unprocessed. However, cured or preserved pork products are also widely consumed. These include smoked pork, ham, bacon, and sausages. China accounts for 49% of the global pork consumption, consuming 28% of the world’s meat supply, which is way ahead of Europe and the United States with 21 and 9.7 million metric tons, respectively. The trend of chilled and frozen pork products is also boosting the market studied. In line with this trend, several chilled processed red meat products, including Classical German Bacon, Tasty Pork Shank, and Black Pepper Pork Chop, have been introduced into the market for this early new trend, which makes the sales for processed meat on the rise. However, the African swine fever epidemic ravaged pig herds resulting in a 14% rise in pork prices. The rising pork prices are expected to trigger a ripple effect throughout China’s economy, as it is importing pork from European Union, Brazil, Canada, and the United States, to meet the domestic demand as it is country’s essential meat.

Online Retailing is the Fastest Growing Retail Channel

Online retailing is an emerging retail platform for processed meat across the country but it is projected to be the fastest-growing channel in terms of sales value in the next several years. The main reason behind the rise in sales through online retailing is the level of convenience it provides for consumers by its complete data-driven process, which aids consumers in selecting the right product for their daily diet. Often, new products are being launched through online platforms in the region, which were previously first seen in the supermarkets, these factors further enhance the share of online retailing in China. Also, with the spread of awareness regarding the benefits of online shopping, consumers are readily purchasing meat products through online retail sites that offer discounts such as buy one get one. Thus, the advantages associated with the distribution channel are expected to drive the market in the near future.

Competitive Landscape

China processed meat market is highly competitive. The market is dominated by both global as well as regional players such as Tyson Foods, WH Foods Limited and others. The leading global players operating in the market are forming a strategic partnership with the domestic players of the country, to increase their product distribution and broaden their consumer base. For instance, in 2017, Smithfield Foods Inc. formed a strategic partnership with JD.com and Henan Shanghai Investment and Development Co. Ltd, to increase the sales of pork products, in China, through online platforms. Thus, online retailing also plays a significant role in the growth of the market studied.

The research study evaluates the overall size of the market, by making use of a bottom-up approach, wherein data for different industry verticals, and end-user industries and its applications across various product types have been recorded and predicted during the forecast period. These segments and sub-segments have been documented from the industry specialists and professionals, as well as company representatives, and are outwardly validated by analyzing previous years’ data of these segments and sub-segments for getting an accurate and complete market size.

Influence Of The China Processed Meat Market Report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the China Processed Meat market.

– China Processed Meat market recent innovations and major events.

-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the China Processed Meat market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of China Processed Meat market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of China Processed Meat market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the China Processed Meat market.

The report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202152496/china-processed-meat-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025?source=Mccourier&Mode=12

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Global China Processed Meat Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please connect with our sales team (sales@marketinsightsreports.com).

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com