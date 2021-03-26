China Pet Food Market 2021 Overview and Outlook to 2024

China Pet Food Market- Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 – 2024)

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on in-depth research on the development environment, Market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of China Pet Food Market on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2021. This is a latest report, covering the Post COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. It offers critical information pertaining to the current and future growth of the market.

The Chinese pet food market was valued at USD 2.11 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 9.7%, during the forecast period (2019-2024).

SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 20% discount on this report)

Request a Sample Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/08071391581/china-pet-food-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024/inquiry?Mode=XII

Market Overview

China ranks third in terms of dog ownership, with more than 27 million dogs as pets. About 7% of households in China are known to own dogs. Pet owners are picky, not only about food but also about sales channels. These days, people prefer online shopping due to the convenience it provides in the busy lifestyles of the consumers. The market drivers identified in the studied market are growing trends of pet humanization, increasing trends of e-commerce, and rise in the demand for natural pet food. The market restraints identified in the studied market are regulations imposed on pet food and low average monthly expenditure on pet food.

Scope of the Report

The report defines the market in terms of end users who purchase pet food. The end users include pet owners. The future analysis and segmentation, by product, by pricing, by animal type have been discussed. Segmentations by ingredients and by sales channel have also been discussed in each of the sub-segments.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Trend of E-commerce is Driving the Market

Pet owners are picky, not only about food but also about sales channels. These days, people prefer online shopping due to the convenience it provides in the busy lifestyles of the consumers. In fact, just like Paopao, other local pet food brands, such as Bridge PetCare, are seeing their sales grow on e-commerce websites. Mars Petcare, one of the leading brands of pet food in China, has teamed up with e-commerce platforms, such as Tmall, JD, and Amazon, and is also planning to invest more money in online channels and accelerate its research in pet owners shopping and preferences. Increase in the number of Android phone users, internet users, and innovations in marketing strategies in e-commerce is encouraging higher pet food sales in China.

China Pet Food Market is segmented by product into Dry Pet Food, Wet Pet Food, Treat and Snacks, and Other Products

The dry pet food segment of the Chinese pet food market was valued at USD 0.95 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach a value of USD 2.12 billion by 2024, while registering a CAGR of 9.87%, during the forecast period. Pet owners usually prefer pet foods that do not have overpowering odors, which reinforces their preference toward dry pet foods. In addition, dry pet food is considered to be the most convenient type of food in terms of storage, as well as for feeding by Chinese pet owners. Owing to rising disposable incomes and the increasing number of pet owners in China, the market for dry pet food is expected to grow at a rapid rate in the country.

Competitive Landscape

The Chinese pet food market has a major presence of multinational companies, such as Mars, Nestle, and Royal Canin, while local companies, such as Bridge Pet Care and Ronsy Pet Food Co. Ltd account for minor shares in the market. The companies in the Chinese pet food market are highly active and are adopting strategies, such as investment in e-marketing and e-commerce websites, mergers and acquisitions, and new product launches, in order to increase their market share in the country. The pet food market of China is highly consolidated, with the top three companies alone, accounting for more than 60% of the market.

The Main objectives of this report are:

To analyze global China Pet Food status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the China Pet Food development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Get Flat 20% Discount of this Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/08071391581/china-pet-food-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024/discount?Mode=XII

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2021 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report’s an invaluable resource for industry executives, Marketing, Sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Table of Contents: –

Global China Pet Food Market Overview Global China Pet Food Market Competitions by Manufacturers Global China Pet Food Capacities, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region Global China Pet Food Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region Global China Pet Food Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type Global China Pet Food Market Analyses by Application Global China Pet Food Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis China Pet Food Manufacturing Cost Analysis Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers Marketing Strategy Analyses, Distributors/Traders Market Effect Factors Analysis Global China Pet Food Market Forecast Research Findings and Conclusion Appendixes

Furthermore, this study will help to solve the following issues:

Cyclical Dynamics -Report foresee dynamics of industries by using core analytical and unconventional market research approaches.

-Report foresee dynamics of industries by using core analytical and unconventional market research approaches. Identifying key cannibalizes – Strong substitute of a product or service is the most prominent threat. Report includes key cannibalizes of a market, by procuring market research. This helps in aligning new product development/launch strategies in advance.

– Strong substitute of a product or service is the most prominent threat. Report includes key cannibalizes of a market, by procuring market research. This helps in aligning new product development/launch strategies in advance. Spotting emerging trends – Report helps to spot upcoming hot market trends. Report also track possible impact and disruptions which a market would witness by a particular emerging trend.

– Report helps to spot upcoming hot market trends. Report also track possible impact and disruptions which a market would witness by a particular emerging trend. Interrelated opportunities –This report will allow to make decisions based on data, thereby increasing the chances that the strategies will perform better.

For More Information on This Report, Please Visit:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/08071391581/china-pet-food-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024?Mode=XII

Customization of the Report : This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

If you have any special requirements, please Contact our Sales Team (sales@marketinsightsreports.com).

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

Contact US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales)-Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | Mob: +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com