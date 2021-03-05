China Online Insurance Market 2021 Business Scenario – Zhong An, China Pacific, Ping An Insurance, PICC, Taikang Insurance Group

China Online Insurance Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2025)

China Online Insurance market has been thoroughly scrutinized and then carefully demarcated by geographic locations which are based on major economic regions and their topographical regions. Growing competition and the changing market dynamics has been highlighted. Aggressive market players are profiled with attributes of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments. The Market share and Market size prominent players for 2020 to 2025 are profiled in this report.

The China Online Insurance market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players: Zhong An, China Pacific, Ping An Insurance, PICC, Taikang Insurance Group, Sinosafe General Insurance Co. Ltd

Click the link to get a free Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/08071391533/china-online-insurance-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024/inquiry?source=MW&Mode=70

Scope of the Report

This report aims to provide a detailed analysis on the online insurance market in China. It focuses on the market dynamics, recent trends, and insights on the online insurance market in China. It also analyses the major players and the competitive landscape in the market. Over 24% of the total income from premiums was accounted by the online-only insurers in the country.

Key Market Trends

Insurtech Influencing the Online Insurance Market in China

– Insurtech, messaging platforms, and online sales channels are disrupting the insurance landscape in China

– Three major technology companies in China (Alibaba, Tencent, and Baidu) have been aggressively investing to expand the reach, scale and accessibility of their digital platforms into financial services. The speed and scale of these investment has made China one of the fastest growing insurtech market globally.

– The Chinese insurance market has doubled over the past six years. However, the insurance penetration is comparatively less in developed markets, with ~4%. This is in contrast with America, where its 7.3 per cent and 10 per cent in the United Kingdom.

– ZhongAn, an online insurance company in China launched offbeat, online, micro-policies including one insuring against self-inflicted liver damage for Chinese football fans. Another one among its policies reimbursed customers when the temperature hit 37C. The company also paid out for flight delays while customers were reportedly still at the airport. The company has sold approximately six billion policies to more than 460 million people.

Changing Consumer Behavior toward E-commerce

– According to the 2018 annual online insurance policy report, more than 222 million consumers, which comprises ~28% of China’s total internet users, have bought insurance policies online.

– As per a report by Tencent, online insurance in China would remain robust with high potential, owing to the disparity in the number of consumers that purchased online insurance and the overall internet users in the country.

– More than 75% of respondents in the survey said they are willing to use insurance sold via the internet.

– Long-term accident insurance, long-term critical illness insurance, and life insurance are the three most purchased online, with children and the elderly being top priority targets.

– In addition to this, the report states that middle-class families with income level ranging from USD 1,500 to USD 3,000 a month were one of the major consumer groups of online insurance in China.

Browse the Full report description and TOC at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/08071391533/china-online-insurance-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024?source=MW&Mode=70

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: China Online Insurance Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2019 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Media Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com