China Online Food Delivery Market 2021-2026: Key Players, Outlook, Share, Size, Growth, and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “China Online Food Delivery Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the share of online food delivery market in China reached a value of US$ 51.5 Billion in 2020. Online food delivery is the service that enables online ordering of food through the website or mobile application of a local restaurant or food service provider. Individuals use these portals to browse through a wide variety of menus and price lists of multiple restaurants. Upon selecting their desired food items, they confirm their order, which is facilitated by fast checkout processes and secure payment options, such as cash on delivery, debit/credit cards, net banking and e-wallets. They offer a hassle-free food ordering experience due to the associated convenience, improved speed and minimum human interaction. Their use also results in fewer misunderstandings and miscommunication pertaining to the placed order that eliminates the chances of errors.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Some of the Leading Key Players in Online food Delivery Industry In China:

Ele.me Meituan Dianping ENJOY Daojia Home-cook Others



China Online Food Delivery Market:

The market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for readily available meals in China. Supported by strong economic growth, changing dietary preferences and inflating per capita income levels, working professionals with hectic working schedules are opting to order food online due to the enhanced convenience offered by various online food delivery services. Along with this, the increasing penetration of high-speed internet, coupled with the growing young population in the country, is creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, various food delivery portals are upgrading their portals by integrating their applications with advanced technologies and user-friendly interfaces. This is expected to provide a competitive edge to the applications in the market, thereby creating numerous growth opportunities for the players. For instance, Ele.me, the Chinese food delivery giant, is equipping its services with artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced data analysis to significantly improve its management efficiency and streamline related processes. The market is further driven by the increasing number of collaborations between restaurants and application developers, along with significant growth in the food and beverage industry. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the China online food delivery market to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Platform Type:

Mobile Applications

Websites

On the basis of the platform type, the market has been bifurcated into mobile applications and websites.

Breakup by Business Model:

Order Focussed Food Delivery System

Logistics Based Food Delivery System

Full Service Food Delivery System

Based on the business model, the market has been divided into order focused, logistics based and full service food delivery systems.

Breakup by Payment Method:

Online Cash on Delivery



On the basis of the payment method, the market has been classified into online and cash on delivery.

Breakup by Region:

Guangdong

Jiangsu

Shandong

Zhejiang

Henan

Others

On the geographical front, the market has been segmented into Guangdong, Jiangsu, Shandong, Zhejiang, Henan and others.

