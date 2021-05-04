China Oil And Gas Midstream Market 2021 Global Insights and Business Scenario – China National Petroleum Corporation, POSCO, PJSC Gazprom, PJSC Transneft

The Market Insights Reports has added a new statistical data to its repository titled as, China Oil And Gas Midstream Market. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries.

The Chinese oil and gas midstream market is expected to witness a CAGR of more than 3.04% during the forecast period of 2020 – 2025

Top Key Players in the China Oil And Gas Midstream Market are China National Petroleum Corporation, POSCO, PJSC Gazprom, PJSC Transneft, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, and others.

Key Market Trends:

Pipeline Sector to Witness a Significant Growth

– In 2019, a proposed pipeline was fully constructed, between the Russian Federation and China through Siberia. Power of Siberia, which is the name of the project, was brought into operation, and the first-ever pipeline supplies of Russian gas to China were launched.

– In 2019, the total capacity of gas pipelines in the country is more than 2,786,675 barrels of oil equivalent per day. West-East Gas pipeline 2 with a length of 5656 miles (9102 km) and a capacity of 30 billion cubic meters per year is the largest in the country.

– Consumption of natural gas increased in the country, by 9.79%, year on year, from 167.4 million metric ton of oil equivalent (mtoe), in 2015 to 243.3 mtoe, in 2018. Production of gas in China increased significantly by 4.45%, year on year, from 116.7 million ton oil equivalent, in 2015 to 138.9 million metric ton oil equivalent, in 2018. The increasing consumption incentivizes the investors for the required increase in capacity and boosts the investments in the future, thereby, increasing the growth in the industry.

– Hence, pipeline capacity is expected to increase slightly during the forecast period, due to the increasing production of gas and rising investment in the sector.

Market Overview: It starts with product overview and scope of the China Oil And Gas Midstream market and later gives consumption and production growth rate comparisons by application and product respectively. It also includes a glimpse of the regional study and Oil And Gas Midstream market size analysis for the review period 2015-2025.

Company Profiles: Each company profiled in the report is assessed for its market growth keeping in view vital factors such as price, Oil And Gas Midstream market gross margin, revenue, production, markets served, main business, product specifications, applications, and introduction, areas served, and production sites.

Manufacturing Cost Analysis: It includes industrial chain analysis, manufacturing process analysis, the proportion of manufacturing cost structure, and the analysis of key raw materials.

Market Dynamics: Readers are provided with a comprehensive analysis of Oil And Gas Midstream market challenges, influence factors, drivers, opportunities, and trends.

Market Forecast: Here, the Oil And Gas Midstream report provides consumption forecast by application, price, revenue, and production forecast by product, consumption forecast by region, production forecast by region, and production and revenue forecast.

