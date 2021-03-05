China LNG Bunkering Market Survey Report 2021 Along with Statistics, Forecasts till 2026

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the China LNG Bunkering market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of China LNG Bunkering market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for China LNG Bunkering investments from 2021 till 2026.

Top Companies in the Global China LNG Bunkering Market:

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS: XNGSY), Total S.A., and JERA Co Inc.



The China LNG bunkering market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5.9% over the forecast period.

Market Overview

The prime factor, such as the IMO sulfur cap regulation and the country’s commitment toward reducing greenhouse gas emission is expected to drive the adoption of LNG as a marine fuel in the market. However, the significant decline in traffic as a result of the US-China trade war which affects adversely import and export values of the country is likely to restrain the LNG bunkering market over the forecast period.

The ferries and OSV segment is expected to dominate in the China LNG bunkering market during the forecast period. Generating new demand for LNG, including overseas LNG value chain investments is likely to provide an opportunity for LNG bunkering in the country over the forecast period.

Market Insights

Ferries and OSV Segment to Dominate the Market

– Ferries are vessels used to carry cargoes across the water. A passenger ferry is used as a water bus or water taxi to travel from one place to another. As of 2018, the LNG fueled ferries in operation were 41 and under construction was 25 making it as dominant in the end-user segment.

– Offshore support vessel segment is also expected to dominate in the segment, owing to it being relatively cost-effective in terms of offshore exploration and production activities. They also help to provide necessary supplies while undertaking exploration, drilling, and construction activities.

– Chinas offshore oil & gas industry is dominant, which in turn is likely to boost the offshore support vessel for the E&P activities. According to Baker Hughes, the china offshore rig count was 38 in May 2020.

– In addition, China is set to develop its first offshore bunkering facility for LNG at the port of Shenzhen. In June 2020, an agreement was signed between the government of Shenzhen, Yantian Port Group, and state-owned energy major PetroChina, which will supply LNG for the project.

Natural Gas Demand is Expected to Drive the Market

– China LNG Bunkering market maintained its growth momentum in 2019. With coal-to-gas conversion policies, GDP expansion, and industrial recovery, the country’s gas consumption is increasing year-on-year. However, with domestic output and pipeline imports unable to keep up, LNG is needed to bridge this gap.

– Major factors that are driving the demand for natural gas in the country are greater urbanization, and rising per capita consumption.

– In China, natural gas consumption was 307.3 billion cubic meters in 2019. Natural gas consumption grew by 8.6%, more than the previous year’s consumption owing to the increased demand for natural gas in the country.

– China is likely to become as large of a demand center for natural gas as the European Union by 2040, presenting a wide range of opportunities for the market in the coming years.

