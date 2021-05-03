China Japan and South Korea Cleanroom Disposable Glove Market Analysis, Status and Global Outlook 2020 to 2030

Cleanroom disposable gloves help in providing safety measures for the semiconductor and electronics industries. It is also used by pharmaceutical workers to prevent cross-contamination from the produced goods. During the different activities involving toxic substances, reactive substances, or unhygienic conditions, cleanroom disposable gloves are used for protection. In procedures such as exams, diagnoses, and surgeries they find their area of application. They are made up of different kinds of material depending upon the purpose they serve. This may include materials such as naturally occurring rubber, vinyl, nitrile, etc. Many types of disposable cleanroom gloves provide distinctive advantages over other gloves, such as cleanroom nitrile gloves that display excellent puncture and friction resistance in comparison to latex gloves. In essential cleanroom applications, nitrile gloves provide maximum finger mobility. This applies across a variety of pharmaceutical sectors such as vaccine development, enzyme, and parenteral production of large and small volumes.

Fatpos Global anticipates the North China Japan and South Korea Cleanroom Disposable Glove market to surpass USD Billion by 2030, which is valued at billion in 2019 at a compound annual growth rate. According to the report, Japan and South Korea, especially in the semiconductor & electronics sector, have implemented robotic technology for their production process. In subsequent times, continued growth in the semiconductor industry would fuel cleanroom gloves demand. In the semiconductor, industry advances have set regulatory requirements to meet the safe growth environment. The growth of cleanroom areas along with supplementary consumer goods including gloves is expected to lead to the growth of this market.

China Japan and South Korea Cleanroom Disposable Glove Market: Key Players

Asiatic Fiber Corp

Hartalega Holdings Berhad

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

Riverstone Holdings ltd.

Carda Group

Sempermed

Kimberly-Clark Professional Sunmax Group

Tarmac Building Products Limited

Haorui Industrial Materials Co.

Yuandong Medical Equipments Limited

Jiangxi

Other prominent players

China Japan and South Korea Cleanroom Disposable Glove Market: Segments

China Japan and South Korea market has been segmented on the basis of material type, end user vertical and by location. It has been further segmented by countries into China, Japan, and South Korea.

By material type (in %), China Japan and South Korea Cleanroom Disposable Glove Market, 2019

The Naturally occurring rubber segment is anticipated to register of the volume share

Nirtile glove is poised to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecasted period.

China Japan and South Korea Cleanroom Disposable Glove Market is segmented by material type into: Nitrile, Vinyl, Natural Rubber, Neoprene, and Others Natural rubber was dominant throughout the study period owing to its area of application in surgery, research laboratories, and other medical sectors. Natural rubber gloves provide safety from hand injuries and other infectious activities. Nitile gloves are oil and chemical resistant and provide some distinct advantages such as cleanroom nitrile gloves display excellent puncture and friction resistance in comparison to latex gloves. In essential cleanroom applications, nitrile gloves provide maximum finger mobility. This applies across a variety of pharmaceutical sectors such as vaccine development, enzyme and parenteral production of large and small volumes, thus these advantages make this segment advantageous over other segments.

By End-User vertical (in %), China Japan and South Korea Cleanroom Disposable Glove Market, 2019

Biotechnology segment accounted for the nation’s volume in 2019

China Japan and South Korea Cleanroom Disposable Glove market is segmented by end-user vertical into: Aviation sector, Biotechnology, Disk Drives Industry, Flat Panels Industry, Food and beverages Industry, Medical Devices Industry, Pharmaceuticals Industry, Electronic & Semiconductors Industry, and Others The biotechnology industry requires clean rooms and regulated environments capable of controlling infectious particle concentration as well as temperature, moisture and air pressure. Different kinds of biological applications, such as research and development laboratories, manufacturing facilities, biological exclusion zones, and others, exist within this field.

China Japan and South Korea Cleanroom Disposable Glove Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Application in various sector

Japan and South Korea, especially in the semiconductor & electronics sector, have implemented robotic technology for their production process. In subsequent times, continued growth in the semiconductor industry would fuel cleanroom gloves demand. Moreover, distinctive qualities of nitrile cleanroom gloves such as its resistance towards oil and chemical and puncture make it applicable in various important sectors such as pharmaceuticals, laboratories, etc. thus driving the growth of the market.

Restraints

High Cost

Volatility in raw material prices and high costs related to cleanroom space installations are among the important factors that are expected to hinder the progress of the market for disposable cleanroom gloves in South Korea over the predicted period. Moreover, the transmission of infection through cleanroom gloves at the time of manufacturing can restrict market growth.

