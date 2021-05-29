China is censoring several scenes from a specific episode for a reason

When the world discovered Friends: The Reunion, the celebration of the cult series of the 90s on May 27, the Chinese audience was offered an abridged version due to state censorship. Explanations.

Diplomacy at stake

From 1994 to 2004 NBC broadcast one of the greatest hits in series history: the sitcom Friends, which is still considered the benchmark in this area. Always imitated, never out of date, the series by Marta Kauffman and David Crane became a real culmination with the broadcast of the Friends: The Reunion event on HBO Max, the platform of the Warner Group.

Eagerly awaited by fans all over the world, Friends: The Reunion caused a lot of reactions on social networks. Big hit for the HBO Max platform, which teased the event long before SVOD hit the streaming war. However, we didn’t all see the same version of Friends: The Reunion: in fact, a shortened six-minute version was offered to the Chinese audience.

In fact, the appearances of Lady Gaga, the group BTS and the singer Justin Bieber were canceled by the censorship committee for various reasons. Because of her meeting in Indiana with the Dalai Lama, the Tibetan spiritual leader who is considered an opponent of the regime, Lady Gaga is considered persona non grata on Chinese territory. For similar reasons, the K-POP group BTS was not featured in the Chinese version of Friends: The Reunion. Members of the boy band had spoken about the suffering of South Korean and American soldiers who opposed the armies of North Korea, China and the Soviet Union during the Korean War.

As for Justin Bieber, performing on Chinese territory is still banned for a 2014 controversy. In fact, the Canadian singer posted a photo of Yasukuni Shrine, a controversial shrine in Asia since China, while visiting Japan and Korea see Korea as a symbol of Japanese militarism, based on many tensions in Asian territory.

It should also be noted that all references to the LGBT community have been censored. Far ahead of its time, the Friends series had mentioned these questions several times, be it with the marriage between Carol and Susan. As for Phoebe’s pregnancy, the issue of surrogacy has been raised.