China Investment Opportunities For Kiosk Market 2021 Global Insights and Business Scenario – Shenzhen Lean Kiosk System Co. Ltd, SZZT Electronics Co. LTD

The report titled "China Investment Opportunities For Kiosk Market" has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions.

Kiosk market in China was valued at USD 7.89 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach USD 13.33 billion by 2026. The market is also expected to register a CAGR of 9.19% over the forecast period (2020 – 2025)

Top Companies in the Global China Investment Opportunities For Kiosk Market: – Shenzhen Lean Kiosk System Co. Ltd, SZZT Electronics Co. LTD, KINGLEADER Technology Company

Industry News and Developments:

– April 2019 – The China International Self-service, Kiosk and Vending Show (CVS), organized by UBM Sinoexpo brings together comprehensive, cutting edge innovations including currency identification technology, mobile payment equipment, vending systems and accessories, automated solutions and much more. A full range of payment solutions from coin and bill processing to cashless systems, including banknote validation system and bill acceptors are innovated in the vending machine.

Market Overview:

– Growing demands for ATM in the country is a key driver for the market as consumers in this region are increasingly preferring interactive and touch screen ATMs. Technological advancements have enabled ATMs to be equipped with speech capability for the visually-impaired. In addition, the number of ATMs equipped with the central bank’s PBOC 2.0 standard chip card readers is growing, as is the number of EMV-compliant terminals. This preference is set to boost the growth of the kiosk market.

– Growing tourism in the country is growing the market as many retailers and other service providers, in places with high concentration of tourists, are increasingly employing kiosk systems, which eliminates the communication and information barrier for the tourist and provide easy services for tourists giving the real time updates.

– Increasing cybersecurity concern is challenging the market as China has been the target for many international hacker groups from the developed nations, who pose a high threat and recent hacks of kiosk systems worldwide are forcing consumers to seek other substitutes. This factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market.

Key Market Trends

Vending Kiosks in Food Sector to Grow Significantly

– The increase in the number of vending machines in China poses an opportunity for the growth in the demand for vending kiosks, with additional display features. Owing to the flexibility and space constraints, vending kiosks provide competition to the existing small- and medium-scale convenience stores and stands that sell food and beverages.

– Food and drinks contribute to the major share of the vending machine kiosks. The increase in product offerings in vending machines is providing a crucial growth for the intelligent vending machine market. Large beverage manufacturers, like Coca-Cola and PepsiCo, use their smart vending machines to sell their exclusive product lines.

– Owing to a growing number of newly installed units in the food sector accepting payment by smartphones, vending machines are becoming ever more accessible to people in China in the form of mobile payments. Additionally, vending kiosk services are helpful in tracking food and beverage inventory, global consumption, nutrition labeling, unit production, gross margins, etc, which are helpful in managing the food and beverages stocks.

– Bubble tea, also called Boba, is forming an important part of China’s new tea drinking culture and continues to boost the performance of street stalls in China.

Information Kiosks in Tourism to Drive the Market Growth

– As inbound tourism is increasing in China, information kiosks are highly used in the tourism sector as there is a deal with direct customer contact. These kiosks can be useful in several ways, from providing information on exhibits in museums and galleries to being able to give directions for use in shopping centers, checking in and out at hotels, and giving real-time updates.

– As information kiosks are internet-enabled, they display data from an attraction website or database, thus, eliminating the need for leaflets. This is a great tool for people having a language problem in China and people living with disabilities, as delivering information to hearing and visually impaired persons by producing sounds and displaying pictures are useful to users with language translations, especially for the United States’ tourists.

– Information kiosks are great ways of advertising local businesses. When a person connects tourist to local businesses and shops, this self-service solution will encourage them to explore the area, which, in turn, is likely to increase revenue for business owners.

– Infrared Touch Screen Wall Mounted Kiosk, made by Guangzhou company in China, is a dust-proof and rugged steel frame kiosk capable of running long hours. The kiosk helps tourists in finding information regarding their destination with directions to particular locations.

Regional Analysis:

Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global China Investment Opportunities For Kiosk market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in making sound decisions regarding their future investments.

China Investment Opportunities For Kiosk Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Market Size Forecasts: The authors of the report have provided accurate estimation of the global China Investment Opportunities For Kiosk market size based on value and volume

This allows an understanding of the market and benefits from any lucrative opportunities that are available. Researchers have offered a comprehensive study of the existing market scenario while concentrating on the new business objectives. There is a detailed analysis of the change in customer requirements, customer preferences and the vendor landscape of the overall market.

