China introduces three-child policy by law | free press

From 1980 to 2016, China had a rigid one-child policy. But Chinese society is rapidly aging. In the future, Chinese couples will be allowed to have a third child.

Beijing (AP) – Chinese couples are now officially allowed to have a third child. Although the new arrangement was announced in late May, it was not formally passed into law until Friday during a session of the National People’s Congress.

The measure is a response to the rapidly aging Chinese society. According to official statistics, the Chinese population will shrink in the coming years.

Clear reversal of the rigid one-child policy

The current easing of the government is a clear reversal of the rigid one-child policy that applied to much of the population from 1980 to 2016. Draconian fines were imposed for violations and forced abortions were not uncommon. The strict birth control also led to gender-specific abortions, so that in the age groups between 10 and 20, there are nearly 120 Chinese for every 100 Chinese women.

