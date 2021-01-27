China Hyaluronidase Market: China Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast, 2020 – 2026

The China Hyaluronidase market is set for rapid growth over the forecast period. In terms of revenue, the Hyaluronidase market in China accounted for USD 45.03 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 94.11 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.10%.

China Hyaluronidase Market: Overview

The demand for Chinese hyaluronic acid based dermal fillers is anticipated to rise at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Due to its large market size, expanding population, and sedentary lifestyle, China’s market has both medium to long term potential.

In China, the overall sales of hyaluronic acid raw materials broke the record at about 430 metric tons in 2018, accounted for more than 80% of the worldwide sales volume. The demand for hyaluronic acid, which is widely used in treatments to maintain moisture in the skin, is also continuously growing as the cosmetic surgery industry in China is booming.

The Chinese economy is very much a Research & Development (R&D) economy, which is the key driver of China’s business growth. Rising disposable personal income and affecting average income combined with changing consumer preferences in the Chinese population are some of the major factors driving the growth of the business. In addition, the significant presence of the middle-aged population is also among the major factors contributing to the growth of the Chinese market.

In terms of revenue and consumption value, China is the second-largest cosmetics market in the world after the United States. It is also one of the fastest-growing and most promising business sectors in China. The beauty and personal care market are facing a booming demand for higher quality, luxury, powerful brand items, owing to increasing disposable income, urbanization, and social media influence. China’s retail trade in cosmetics held almost 300 billion yuan in 2019 and is further projected to exceed nearly 400 billion yuan by 2023.

One fact behind China’s escalating cosmetic surgery industry is the growth of the middle class in Chinese society. The rise in the buying power of more than 350 million Chinese lifted the level of living standards of citizens to allow them to aspire to other extravagances and standards of life. The procedure is no longer limited to enhancing the appearance of people with disfigured faces arising from incidents and injuries; for naturally good-looking people, it is now like having the “icing on the cake”.

Another dynamic that drives the high number of Chinese people to use cosmetic surgery is the power of Korean culture. This is because of the Korean Wave’s rising success through Korean dramas and tv programs that have become a sensation in China. Since cosmetic surgery in Korea is widespread, the Chinese people have been strongly influenced by television characters with their jaw in V line, unbridled eyes and notable cheekbones. All these factors are expected to drive hyaluronidase market in China

In contrast to other dermal fillers, the sodium hyaluronic acid filler (HA filler) is the most mature commodity in China. Such a product has a higher rate in the beauty field. Moreover, hyaluronic acid is also one of the compositions in the human body and thus it also has good biocompatibility. HA filler is also generally used in the field of medicine and medical devices; it has been widely known for its protection and efficacy. In recent decades, so many more international companies are preparing to import HA filler into the Chinese market, with many foreign companies already successfully opening their markets and welcoming clinics and beauty salons. For current HA fillers, comb purification or biological fermentation filtration is their key raw material, they are colorless and cross-linked. The HA filler market is showing a dramatic increase and in the following decades, there will be a great market rivalry.

Some of the players of Hyaluronidase in China include Galderma Laboratories, L.P., Allergan PLC, Merz Pharmaceuticals GmbH, Prollenium Medical Technologies, Inc., Cynosure LLC, Bioha Laboratories and Teoxane SA. Bioha Laboratories manufactures medical sodium hyaluronate gel with international standard hardware and services and products from the European CE & ISO industry. In more than 30 countries, the firm sells its goods. The branded beauty product of the company, Reyoungel, is a Hyaluronic Acid (HA) dermal filler derived from non-cross-linked HA, which is a biodegradable gel. Reyoungel helps create natural-looking outcomes in the treatment of facial lines, blemishes, and lips and can be used for facial enhancement and body altering.

China Hyaluronidase Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



