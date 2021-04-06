China Freight And Logistics market 2021 Strategic Assessments – DB Schenker, UPS, Deutsche Post DHL, FedEx Corp., Yusen (NYK) Logistics

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the China Freight And Logistics Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for China Freight And Logistics investments from 2021 till 2025.

China Freight And Logistics market is growing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period (2021-2025).

The China Freight And Logistics market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Top Companies like DB Schenker, UPS, Deutsche Post DHL, FedEx Corp., Yusen (NYK) Logistics, XPO Logistics, China Ocean, Shipping (Group) Company (COSCO), Xiamen Xiangyu Group Co. Ltd., Jizhong Energy, International Logistics Group Co., Ltd., Sinotrans & CSC Holdings Co., Ltd., S.F. Express and CEVA Logistics

Industry News And Developments:

-In 2018 the cross-border e-commerce transactions have increased by 25% share and now amount to a total of 7.9 trillion yuan. E-commerce companies like Alibaba Group, JD.com, and NetEase have also some of the major cross-border e-commerce business sites. To adapt to the changing demands, the -service providers are going for an efficient solution in the form of Third-party logistics(3PL) companies.

-In 2018 the 3PL market in China generated a revenue of 203.2 billion US$ and is further expected to grow at a rate of over 10%.

Key Market Trends

Largest Logistics Market in the World

The initiatives like Made in China and Created in China are revamping the Chinese global reputation in terms of quality and service. In 2018, the exports increased by 25% to a total of 7.9 trillion yuan. Also 6,300 trains traveled between China and Europe via China Railway Express, marking a 72% increase over 2017. These initiatives show China’s strong ambition to remain the leaders in the global logistics market.

Booming E-commerce Industry uplifting the Third-party Logistics (3PL) Market in China

One major trend in the Chinese market is increase in overseas shopping. The preference for overseas shopping is increasing in China due to the increased internet penetration. Consumers have access to various communication devices and payment methods and have become familiar with the mechanics and benefits of shopping online. In addition, the Internet has raised awareness of new online shopping destinations across the globe. Online shopping user base and the total amount of online shopping are showing strong growth momentum in China.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: China Freight And Logistics Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

