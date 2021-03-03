China Freight and Logistics Market 2021 Business Scenario – DB Schenker, UPS, Deutsche Post DHL, FedEx Corp., Yusen (NYK) Logistics, XPO Logistics, China Ocean, Shipping (Group) Company (COSCO), Xiamen Xiangyu Group Co. Ltd

The China Freight and Logistics Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

The China freight and logistics market has been on a constant rise since the past few years and is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period. The factors such as transportation, government’s regulation, warehousing and storage, IT supporting and infrastructure are likely to impact the growth of China Logistics industry. With Asia- Pacific region leading the global logistics market in 2018 with market size of 2425.91 billion euros and China being the biggest contributor in the region, the future prospects for the industry are promising.

The 120 Pages report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the China Freight and Logistics Market: DB Schenker, UPS, Deutsche Post DHL, FedEx Corp., Yusen (NYK) Logistics, XPO Logistics, China Ocean, Shipping (Group) Company (COSCO), Xiamen Xiangyu Group Co. Ltd., Jizhong Energy, International Logistics Group Co., Ltd., Sinotrans & CSC Holdings Co., Ltd., S.F. Express and CEVA Logistics.

Largest Logistics Market in the World

As the global economy continues to expand, the global logistics industry will continue to play a critical cross-functional role ensuring smooth transport of goods between industries during the production cycle and delivery of finished goods to consumers. Currently the Logistics market in China is the largest in terms of market size not only in Asia- Pacific region but around the world as well and is likely to grow further. To facilitate this growth trend, China’s government has set clear goals for the future. By massive investments in infrastructure and the implementation of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which aims at overcoming “bottleneck logistics,” China is leading the world not just in the logistics market but also in providing other countries with logistic solutions technologies. The initiatives like Made in China and Created in China are revamping the Chinese global reputation in terms of quality and service. In 2018, the exports increased by 25% to a total of 7.9 trillion yuan. Also 6,300 trains traveled between China and Europe via China Railway Express, marking a 72% increase over 2017. These initiatives show China’s strong ambition to remain the leaders in the global logistics market.

One major trend in the Chinese market is increase in overseas shopping. The preference for overseas shopping is increasing in China due to the increased internet penetration. Consumers have access to various communication devices and payment methods and have become familiar with the mechanics and benefits of shopping online. In addition, the Internet has raised awareness of new online shopping destinations across the globe. Online shopping user base and the total amount of online shopping are showing strong growth momentum in China.

In 2018 the cross-border e-commerce transactions have increased by 25% share and now amount to a total of 7.9 trillion yuan. E-commerce companies like Alibaba Group, JD.com, and NetEase have also some of the major cross-border e-commerce business sites. To adapt to the changing demands, the service providers are going for an efficient solution in the form of Third-party logistics(3PL) companies. 3PL also allows vendors to focus on other activities to promote their business while the logistics are handled by 3PL service providers. The 3PL industry in China is still in the growing stages with traditional companies still being preferred over 3PL service providers. In 2018 the 3PL market in China generated a revenue of 203.2 billion US$ and is further expected to grow at a rate of over 10%.

The industry is highly competitive and quite fragmented with many players existing in the China’s freight and logistics market. The participants in the market include foreign-owned companies, in-house logistics operations and Chinese-owned transport companies. Some of the existing major players in the market include DB Schenker, UPS, Deutsche Post DHL, FedEx Corp., Yusen (NYK) Logistics, XPO Logistics, China Ocean, Shipping (Group) Company (COSCO), Xiamen Xiangyu Group Co. Ltd., Jizhong Energy, International Logistics Group Co., Ltd., Sinotrans & CSC Holdings Co., Ltd., S.F. Express and CEVA Logistics.

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The China Freight and Logistics Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

