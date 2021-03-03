China Food Colorants Market 2021 Analysis by Top Manufacturers – Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Koninklijke DSM N.V., D.D. Williamson & Co., Sensient Technologies Corporation, Dohler group

The China Food Colorants Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

The China Food Colorants Market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

The 80 Pages report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in China Food Colorants Market: Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Koninklijke DSM N.V., D.D. Williamson & Co., Sensient Technologies Corporation, Dohler group., Givaudan, Kalsec Inc., Zhejiang Weile Biotechnology Co.,Ltd.

Market Overview:

– China is the largest growing market for the packaged foods in the world competing with the other developed markets in terms of volume consumption of processed foods.

– Chinese food colorant market has a huge presence of domestic players and the market is dominated by synthetic color with the emerging natural color market.

– Processed meat and seafood is a major application area of food colorants in the country owing to its higher consumption rate.

Growing Demand For Natural Ingrdients

The total number of product launches with natural ingredients has increased more than double, especially with natural colors. The unceasing innovation and developments in the colors market have been tapping the emerging food and beverage industries. Vegan flavors, for instance, have emerged as a boon for businesses dedicating operations for vegan products. Ready meals& Side Dishes and Snacks are the leading categories with Natural Colors in China for the past six years, followed by Sauces & Seasonings. Moreover, the rising vegan population in the country, remain the primary factor boosting the market studied.

Beverage Segment Holds A Prominent Share

The increasing application of food colors in beverages, such as flavored drinks, nutritional drinks, and soft drinks, is driving the food colorants market.? Health-conscious people are paying more and more attention to functional drinks, not just drinking sugar water. At the same time, drinking scenes are constantly expanding, from focusing on supplementing energy to multiple scenes such as catering, parties, work, learning, driving, and so on. In CSD (carbonated soft drinks) and non-alcoholic beverages segments bright, vivid, and unusual colors are used to attract the younger generation looking for a different flavor.

Competitive Landscape

Chinese food colorants market is a fragmented market with the presence of various regional and global players. The most active companies operating in the market are Chr Hansen, DD Williamson, DSM, Doehler Group, etc. With the growing demand for natural ingredients players are focusing on developing natural colors.

