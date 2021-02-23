China Crystal Oscillator Market Competitive Insights and Analysis 2021-2026

The Market Research on the “Crystal Oscillator Market 2021-2026”, now available with Market Insights Reports, Introduces systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. The Crystal Oscillator market report offers an overview of top company profiles with business value and demand status of the industry. The report also helps the user to understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and therefore the challenges that the market is facing. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Crystal Oscillator investments from 2021 till 2026.

The Crystal Oscillator market (henceforth, referred to as the market studied was valued at USD 1256.7 million in 2020, and it is expected to reach USD 3335.46 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 18.4% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

The prominent players in the China Crystal Oscillator Market :

Seiko Epson Corporation, Nihon Dempa Kogyo Co., Ltd, TXC Corporation, Kyocera Corporation, Daishinku Corporation (KDS), Vectron International (Microchip Technology Inc.), Siward Crystal Technology Co. Ltd, and Others.

Competitive Analysis: –

– December 2019 – Rakon announced the release of the worlds smallest ASIC based OCXO (Oven Controlled Crystal (Xtal)) Oscillator to meet the stringent requirements of 5G Remote Radio Head (RRH), small cell, optical network, and microwave transmission system applications. The ROM7050PA combines Rakons renowned patented Mercury+ ASIC with advanced SC-cut strip crystal technology to deliver excellent frequency stability in a miniature package.

Key Market Trends: –

Smartphone Accounts for Significant Market Share

– Major companies in the Chinese smartphone industry are Huawei, Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, and Lenovo. In China, most of the smartphone manufacturing facilities are located in Guangdong province, Beijing, Tianjin, and Shanghai and are expected to significantly sell more number of the smartphone in China in the coming years. This leads to the demand for crystal oscillators currently for improving the use of WiFi and Bluetooth combo chipsets in smartphone applications.

– The crystal oscillators which are being preferred for smartphones are Temperature Compensated Crystal Oscillators (TCXO) and Quartz crystal oscillator. At present, mostly all wireless communication functionality found in a handset, including cellular, WiFi, FM, Bluetooth, and GPS, relies on a quartz-based crystal oscillator due to its high-frequency stability a high-quality factor of the resonance and low-temperature drift. Also, TCXO realizes ultra-miniature and high-frequency accuracy suitable for a smartphone.

– TXC Corporation provides Dual-Inline-Package (DIP) and Surface Mount Device (SMD) quartz crystal and oscillator products. Its SMD Quartz Crystal Oscillators with CMOS Output, 8N, and 8R Series are designed with specifications of an output frequency range of 4-54 MHz, supply voltage up to 3.63 V, and frequency stability at 25, 50, and 100 ppm, for making them ideal for smartphones.

– Further, miniaturized crystals should be able to meet miniaturization demands with characteristics such as low power consumption and high performance. In the past, the characteristics of miniaturized crystals could not meet product application demands. But since TXC launched a series of 1.0mm x 0.8mm x 0.3mm (1008) world’s smallest crystal (8A series), this crystal is suitable for portable electronic devices, including smartphones with the typical reference synthesizing frequency at 37.4Mhz, 38.4Mhz, 40Mhz, and 48Mhz.

Electric Vehicle to Witness Significant Market Growth

– According to IEA, China is expected to maintain its China lead with a 57% share of the Electric Vehicle (EV) market in 2030 (28% excluding two/three-wheelers), followed by Europe (26%) and Japan (21%). As the adoption of EVs is expected to surge over the next decade, the industry continues to lower battery costs, improve charging capabilities, and extend EV driving range, along with the focus towards conservation of battery life, which prioritizes the demand for crystal oscillator.

– In the past, Kyocera Crystal Device Corporation had succeeded in developing an AT-cut crystal oscillator (KC2520M) with an output frequency of 32kHz, providing the world’s first one low current consumption of 80?A. The crystal device providing use in electric vehicles has the mounting area, which is reduced by approximately 40% compared to conventional products (3225-size) available in the market.

– Further, the requirement of highly-reliable timing devices with robust performance and tight stability under harsh environments accelerates the growth of crystal oscillators in the electric vehicle. Crystal oscillators provide reference timing, and as the reference timing complexity of the systems increases, the easiest solution is to simply add more quartz-based components to each new design.

