China Crystal Oscillator Market Analysis and Business Opportunities Outlook 2025: Seiko Epson Corporation, Nihon Dempa Kogyo Co., Ltd, TXC Corporation, Kyocera Corporation

The China Crystal Oscillator Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry and information regarding market size, share, growth, cost structure, China Crystal Oscillator market competition landscape, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2025. The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the China Crystal Oscillator market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the market and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The China Crystal Oscillator Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about 4.4% over the forecast period 2020 to 2025.

Top Companies in the China Crystal Oscillator Market: Seiko Epson Corporation, Nihon Dempa Kogyo Co., Ltd, TXC Corporation, Kyocera Corporation, Daishinku Corporation (KDS), Vectron International (Microchip Technology Inc.), Siward Crystal Technology Co. Ltd, Hosonic Electronic Co. Ltd., Diodes Incorporated, Tangshan Guoxin Electronics Co., Ltd (Jingyuan Electronics), ZheJiang East Crystal Electronic Co.,Ltd, and others.

Market Overview:

The crystal oscillator is an electronic oscillator circuit that uses the mechanical resonance of a vibrating crystal of piezoelectric material to create an electrical signal with a precise frequency and provide a better level of performance than that by LC resonator circuits. However, crystal oscillators are still affected by temperature. Even AT-cut crystals will be affected by temperature despite the fact that their operation has been optimized for use over the range of 0 to 70 C. Accordingly, it is possible to compensate for many of the effects using a temperature compensated crystal oscillator (TCXO), providing solutions for telecom, networking, wireless, and embedded applications, and Chinese players are widely manufacturing this oscillator mostly for consumer electronics applications.

Some of the key developments in the market are:

– December 2019 – Rakon announced the release of the world’s smallest ASIC based OCXO (Oven Controlled Crystal (Xtal)) Oscillator to meet the stringent requirements of 5G Remote Radio Head (RRH), small cell, optical network, and microwave transmission system applications. The ROM7050PA combines Rakon’s renowned patented Mercury+ ASIC with advanced SC-cut strip crystal technology to deliver excellent frequency stability in a miniature package.

Key Market Trends

Electric Vehicle to Witness Significant Market Growth

– According to IEA, China is expected to maintain its global lead with a 57% share of the Electric Vehicle (EV) market in 2030 (28% excluding two/three-wheelers), followed by Europe (26%) and Japan (21%). As the adoption of EVs is expected to surge over the next decade, the industry continues to lower battery costs, improve charging capabilities, and extend EV driving range, along with the focus towards conservation of battery life, which prioritizes the demand for crystal oscillator.

– In the past, Kyocera Crystal Device Corporation had succeeded in developing an AT-cut crystal oscillator (KC2520M) with an output frequency of 32kHz, providing the world’s first one low current consumption of 80?A. The crystal device providing use in electric vehicles has the mounting area, which is reduced by approximately 40% compared to conventional products (3225-size) available in the market.

– Further, the requirement of highly-reliable timing devices with robust performance and tight stability under harsh environments accelerates the growth of crystal oscillators in the electric vehicle. Crystal oscillators provide reference timing, and as the reference timing complexity of the systems increases, the easiest solution is to simply add more quartz-based components to each new design.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The China Crystal Oscillator Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

