China criticizes US public opinion against the People’s Republic | free press

According to Vice Secretary of State Xie Feng, Sino-US relations are in “serious trouble”. Feng suspects an American campaign against China to overthrow the country.

Beijing (dpa) – China has called on the US to end its policies of “demonization” and public opinion against the People’s Republic.

“We call on the United States to change its highly misguided mindset and dangerous policies,” Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Xie Feng said during a meeting with US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman in the eastern Chinese metropolis of Tianjin. It seems that a campaign is underway to bring down China.

China has become an ‘imaginary enemy’ in the minds of Americans. The hope could be that the US wants to divert attention from its own structural problems by “demonizing” the People’s Republic, Xie Feng added. Relations between the two states are in “serious difficulties”.

Sherman is the most senior US government official to have traveled to China since President Joe Biden took office. Talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi were also on the agenda. As a precaution due to the pandemic, the talks will not take place in Beijing, but in the city of Tianjin, 130 kilometers from the capital.

The relationship between China and the US is tense. There are disputes over trade issues, allegations of hacking, human rights violations, Hong Kong and China’s territorial claims.