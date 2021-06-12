China Cosmetics Market by Product Type, Distribution Channel and Gender: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025

Cosmetics are basically products used or applied to beautify and enhance one’s appearance. They are fundamentally mixtures of chemical compounds, either derived naturally or synthetized. Haircare products, color cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products are some of the cosmetic products majorly used by individuals.

In the recent years, the Chinese mainland is witnessing a fast growth rate in the cosmetics sector alongside rapid development of Chinese economy. It is one of the fastest growing and dynamic market in the world. Several cosmetics brands have collaborated with TV celebrities, beauty bloggers, and advertising in entertainment events to boost the sales of these products. The local brands in China offer low-to-mid priced cosmetic products to the consumers, whereas the foreign players cater the high-end segment. Nonetheless, to achieve sales growth, the domestic players have initiated the use of traditional Chinese medicine concepts along with the natural extraction methods to enhance their cosmetic product giving tough competition to the international brands.

The rapid growth in consumer spending with tremendous economic development in China over the decades has increased the use of cosmetics for residents in the urban as well as rural areas. With rise in fashion and beauty consciousness, this consumer category has witnessed considerable growth over the past few years. In addition, a large number of female college students focus toward augmenting their appearance through make-up, which is further expected to drives the growth of the China cosmetic market.

Chinese cities are considered as world’s most polluted cities due to rapid industrialization. Therefore, air pollution leads to skin problems such as dryness, itching, & rashes and several hair problems in China. This is anticipated to increase the purchase and use of cosmetic products to prevent and control damage, thereby boosting the growth of the Chinese cosmetic market. However, certain factors such as political instability and cost of raw materials are expected to restrain the market growth.

Furthermore, since major population in China uses e-commerce to buy these products, it may further drive the growth of the Chinese cosmetic market. Online shopping will enable cosmetic manufacturers to develop a sales network to boost the cosmetic market segment.

The Chinese cosmetics market is segmented based on product type, distribution channel, and gender. Based on product type, the market is divided into color cosmetics, skin care products, fragrances, hair care products, and hygiene products. Based on distribution channel, it is bifurcated into online and offline. Based on gender, it is categorized into men and women..

The major players operating in the market include Guerlain, LANCÔME, Estée Lauder, Helena Rubinstein, Shiseido, Chanel, Dior, Clé De Peau, Sulwhasoo, and HERA.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the China cosmetics market along with the current and expected market trends, changing market dynamics, and market intelligence.

Porter’s five forces illustrates the potency of buyers and sellers operating in the market and would help in developing effective strategies.

Value chain analysis of the industry provides a clear view of key intermediaries involved and highlights their roles including their value-addition at every stage in the chain

Insights regarding latent opportunities present in the market would help stakeholders in implementing strategic business plans

Key market players are profiled in the report to gain an understanding of the strategies adopted by them

Key Market Segments

By Product Type

Color Cosmetics

Skin Care Products

Fragrances

Hair Care Products

Hygiene Products

By Gender

Men

Women

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

