China Construction Equipment Market 2021 Analysis by Top Manufacturers – Kobelco, XCMG, Sany Group, Zoomlion, Caterpillar Inc, Volvo CE

China Construction Equipment Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2025

The China Construction Equipment Market report provides a unique tool for evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date Marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments and focuses on market capacities and on the changing structure of China Construction Equipment.

The China Construction Equipment Market is anticipated to register a CAGR of about 4.8% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).



– Besides being the largest manufacturer of construction equipment globally, China is the largest market for construction machinery in the world. Rural construction activities, rapid urbanization, and the growth in public-private partnerships drove up demand for construction equipment. China also has one of the world’s best construction machinery supply chain, with all parts of the supply chain being in China.

– The increasing focus on infrastructure and development of automation in the construction and manufacturing processes had a significant impact on market growth. The road construction machinery market has witnessed a substantial increase in the recent past due to the increased road development programs undertaken, such as the Belt and Road Initiative.

– Renting and leasing of construction machinery is on the rise. Buying new equipment involves high cost, maintenance, and storage-related issues. Renting is becoming a viable possibility for newer businesses as well. In fact, for short-term construction applications, renting machinery has been preferable than an original purchase among construction contractors, as renting allows optimum utilization of the machinery.

Get a Free Sample Copy of this Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192354072/china-construction-equipment-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=07

Top Leading Companies of China Construction Equipment Market are Kobelco, XCMG, Sany Group, Zoomlion, Caterpillar Inc, Volvo CE, China Communications Construction Company, Liebherr Corp, Tadano and others.

Industry News and Updates:

In April 2018, XCMG launched a 700-tonne hydraulic excavator, a first in China, which has been equipped with exclusive technologies like high-pressure system intelligent monitoring system and self-diagnosis and dual power assembly coupling control system.

Key Market Trends

Growing Demand for Second- Hand Machines



China is one of the largest manufacturing countries and consumers of building construction equipment in the world. However, industry revenue is only expected to rise at an annualized 1.5% over the past five years till 2019. However, although spending in China surpassed the US since 2012, the demand for construction equipment has weakened in China, creating a surplus of unused and used construction equipment.

Low demand from the construction sector in the country has resulted in low profits for significant companies, and small construction equipment has incurred huge losses. The competition in the market has also been fierce, which pushed the major equipment manufacturers to lower the prices of their equipment.

As a result of this, the used equipment is increasingly becoming popular. Used equipment is generally sold in good condition and at significantly cheaper rates. A substantial economic disadvantage in shipping costs, unfavourable exchange rates, and heavy import taxes on new equipment can cost a lot more. This can be a challenge, especially for upcoming business and local players.

The second-hand market also seems to offer much more choice, with the availability of a vast range of machine types, models, and manufacturers and more options in terms of price. With this, the waiting period between purchasing the equipment and actual delivery can be avoided.

China Growing Investment in The Construction Industry



The world’s major construction machinery makers have been setting up manufacturing bases and joint ventures in China. Also, the restrictions on foreign investment in land development, high-end hotels, office buildings, international exhibition centers, and the construction and operation of large theme parks have been lifted. This is expected to increase the demand for construction equipment in the country, thus driving the construction equipment market. Currently, China has been witnessing weak domestic demand for machinery from industries like steel, coal, power, and oil refining. The recovery of these industries is expected to be slow-paced owing to weak external demand and the prevailing protectionism from the overseas market.

The Belt and Road Initiative expected to create increased demand for construction equipment. The Belt and Road Initiative, the flagship project of China, has been a significant demand driver for construction equipment in China. Although all the construction projects are executed overseas, the machinery is purchased and shipped from China as the government offers tax rebates to construction companies that buy the equipment for participating in the Belt and Road Initiative. Kobelco, Tadano, Caterpillar, and Liebherr have been working in increasing their presence in the country, as they anticipate massive demand from the country’s flagship Belt and Road Initiative.

The Shanghai Urban Rail transit expansion is valued at the USD 44.23 billion. It includes nine rail projects and six subway lines along with three intercity railways. The project commenced in 2018 and is estimated to be a total of 286km. This network is aimed at creating better connections between Shanghai’s two airports and its two major railway stations. In Jiangsu province, eight regional Intercity Railway is being built along the Yangtze River. This is to shorten the commuting time from Nanjing, the capital city of Jiangsu province, to other towns and districts within the area.

As a result, major companies have been establishing manufacturing facilities in different parts of China to capitalize on increasing demand for construction machinery. Although the country’s competitive situation is intense, many global players are competing with local construction machinery manufacturers to increase their share in the market.

Explore Full Report With Detailed TOC Here:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192354072/china-construction-equipment-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=07

Highlights of the China Construction Equipment Market Report:

– Detailed overview of China Construction Equipment Market

– Changing the China Construction Equipment market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current and projected China Construction Equipment market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of China Construction Equipment Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2021 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, the China Construction Equipment Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and market development rate and figure, and so on. China Construction Equipment industry report additionally Presents a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Get Flat 20% Discount on This Report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192354072/china-construction-equipment-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/discount?Mode=07

We Offer Free Customization On Report Based On Specific Client Requirement:

– Free Country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

– Free Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

– Free 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com