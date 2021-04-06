China Cold Chain Logistics Market 2021 Business Scenario –Sinotrans Ltd., SF Express, Beijing Er Shang Group, Shanghai Jin Jiang International Industrial Investment Co. Ltd.

China Cold Chain Logistics Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2025)

China Cold Chain Logistics market has been thoroughly scrutinized and then carefully demarcated by geographic locations which are based on major economic regions and their topographical regions. Growing competition and the changing market dynamics has been highlighted. Aggressive market players are profiled with attributes of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments. The Market share and Market size prominent players for 2020 to 2025 are profiled in this report.

The China Cold Chain Logistics market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players: Sinotrans Ltd., SF Express, Beijing Er Shang Group, Shanghai Jin Jiang International Industrial Investment Co. Ltd., Nichirei Logistics Group Inc., Shandong Gaishi International Logistics Group (Gaishi Group), Henan Fresh Easy Supply Chain Co., Ltd. (Xianyi Holding, China), HNA Cold Chain, CJ Rokin Logistics and Supply Chain Co. Ltd., Zhenjiang Hengwei Supply Chain Management Co. Ltd., Hunan Hongxing Frozen Food, Shanghai Speed Fresh Logistics Co. Ltd., Chengdu Silverplow Low-temperature Logistics, China Merchants Americold (CMAC)

Scope of the Report

The market for cold chain logistics in China is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 9% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Key Market Trends

Changes in Consumer Habits Fueling the Demand for Cold Chain Facilities

The cold chain market of China is likely to become the most rewarding sub-industry in the logistics sector backed by the changing consumption patterns and increasing demand for commodities like fresh food and medicine. The Chinese residents see a change in food consumption backed by the increased disposable income and growing market demand for the cold chain of food alongside the accelerating urbanization in China. Cold chain logistics in China is mainly driven by meat, seafood, quick-frozen food, fruits & vegetables, and dairy products. Fruit & vegetable market holds the largest market segment in terms of cold chain circulation followed by seafood.

Chinese governments at all levels are racking up the investments in cold chain infrastructure, facilitating enlargement of cold chain logistics. In 2019, the Chinese cold chain logistics market showed an annual compound rate growth of 10.5% between 2010 and 2019.

Major e-commerce players and logistics giants like JD.com are focusing on collaborating or establishing self-operating cold chain warehouses in order to expand their cold-chain delivery services in the country.

Developments in Chinese Biotech Sector

The Chinese biotech is particularly undergoing notable developments. Many biotech firms in the market are building on recent progress in genomics, focusing on rare genetic diseases.

The development is supported by the Chinese rules and regulation acting as a layer of protection for the market. The rules of sharing of medical information are very stringent as compared to the US and other developed countries, which means Chinese companies have access to far more patient data than their western rivals.

The Chinese government is pumping billions into biotech research and development. According to official figures, scientific R&D spending topped USD 291 billion in 2018, just over 2% of gross domestic product, and the government is targeting even higher spending of 2.5% of GDP this year.

The Chinese government has introduced a centralised procurement process, known as 4+7 bulk tendering intended to bring down prices for common drugs. This regulatory change has helped the generic drugmakers focus on volume and big companies with advanced research teams chase higher margins.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

