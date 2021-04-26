China Censors Chloé Zhao Academy Awards | Free press

The film “Nomadland” by the Chinese director Chloé Zhao celebrated a triumph with three Oscars. But while the film world encourages the work, their homeland is responding with censorship.

Beijing (AP) – China has responded with censorship and restraint to the historic success of Beijing-born filmmaker Chloé Zhao at the Oscars.

Major state media, including the state news agency Xinhua and the state broadcaster CCTV, initially did not report at all on Monday about the presentation of the award to the American, who had spent her childhood in China. Posts on the topic have been partially removed on social networks. A Beijing Foreign Ministry spokesman declined to comment on the grounds that it was “not a diplomatic issue.”

Zhao was recognized as the best director at the awards ceremony. Her film “Nomadland” also won two more Academy Awards for Best Picture and the award for Best Female Lead, which went to Frances McDormand. With Zhao, a woman was honored with the director’s Oscar for the second time in 93-year Oscar history. She is also the first woman from China to win an Oscar.

In early March, the Chinese newspaper “Global Times” had already celebrated Zhao as “China’s pride” after receiving an award at the Golden Globes. But then an old interview with Zhao surfaced on the Chinese internet in which she criticized the People’s Republic as a ‘place of lies’. Advertising material and references to “Nomadland” have been removed in recent days. Information about the film has also disappeared from Chinese ticket websites.

