China builds new area with nuclear missile silos | free press

Beijing (AP) – China has begun a potentially significant expansion of its nuclear power.

After discovering a site with missile silos under construction near Yumen in Gansu province in June, atomic experts from the Association of American Scientists (FAS) used satellite imagery to locate a second field near Hami in Xinjiang’s northwestern region. “The construction of the silos in Yumen and Hami represents the most significant expansion of China’s nuclear arsenal to date,” the nuclear experts wrote in their report published Tuesday.

Work on the second site in Hami, about 380 kilometers northwest of the first field in Yumen, started in March and has not progressed that far. Dome halls cover the view of initially 14 construction sites, as can be seen in the photos. Based on the preparatory work on the complex, the scientists estimate that it will be a grid of about 110 silos. The first field is estimated at 120 silos.

However, it is unclear whether all silos will also be equipped with missiles or how many will be used for deception. According to estimates by the FAS, China now has about 350 nuclear warheads. In 2020, the Pentagon spoke of some “in the lower 200 range,” but expected it to double over the next decade. However, China’s arsenal is significantly smaller than that of the US or Russia, which each have 4,000 nuclear warheads.

According to the experts, there may be various motives behind the construction of the missile silos for the leadership of state and party leader Xi Jinping. Among other things, it could be a response to the modernization of nuclear forces in the United States, Russia and India, the experts said. China may also be concerned that its previous silos are easily vulnerable. They would be within range of conventional US cruise missiles, while Yumen and Hami are further inland. Increasing the number of silos also improves the ability to fight back.

The scientists also talked about a change in newer rockets from liquid to solid fuel, which would reduce reaction time by eliminating the need to refuel. Beijing is also concerned about the US missile defense system, which is undermining its ability to launch an imminent retaliatory attack — and with it, China’s potential as a deterrent. So far, China has a small nuclear arsenal in use that should be sufficient for a “minimal deterrence”. However, Beijing may have concluded that it needs to expand its threat potential.

Officially, China always claims that it does not want to use nuclear weapons for the first time. Since the late 1990s, the US has tried unsuccessfully to persuade China to participate in international arms control negotiations.