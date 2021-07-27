China builds many new silos for nuclear missiles | free press

Beijing (AP) – China has begun a potentially significant expansion of its nuclear power.

Using satellite imagery, experts from the Association of American Scientists (FAS) discovered a large new area near Hami in northwestern Xinjiang with nuclear missile silos under construction. The revelations raise concerns about a new nuclear arms race and raise suspicions about China’s intentions.

It was not until June that a similar new site with missile silos under construction was found near Yumen in Gansu province. “The construction of the silos in Yumen and Hami represents the most significant expansion of China’s nuclear arsenal to date,” the nuclear experts warned in their published report.

The experts estimate that a total of more than 200 new missile silos could be built. That would be more than Russia and half as much as the US would use for its ICBMs. But it’s unclear whether all of them will be armed with missiles or how many will only serve as a deception to mislead attacks.

According to FAS estimates, China has about 350 nuclear warheads. On the other hand, the Pentagon spoke of some “in the lower 200 range” a year ago, but expected this to double over the next ten years. However, China’s arsenal is significantly smaller than that of the US or Russia, which each have 4,000 nuclear warheads.

According to experts, there may be various motives behind the expansion of the leadership of state and party leader Xi Jinping, who is also chairman of the military commission and thus commander-in-chief. It could be a response to the modernization of nuclear forces in the US, Russia and India, among others.

China could also be concerned that its previous silos are easily vulnerable. They are within range of conventional cruise missiles in the United States, while Yumen and Hami are further inland, the experts emphasized. Increasing the number of silos so massively improves the ability to retaliate with leftover missiles.

The scientists also talked about a change in newer rockets from liquid to solid fuel, which would reduce reaction time by eliminating the need to refuel. Beijing is also concerned about the US missile defense system, which is undermining its ability to launch an imminent retaliatory attack — and with it, China’s potential as a deterrent.

So far, China has a small nuclear arsenal used for self-defense, which should be enough for a credible “minimal deterrent.” However, Beijing may have concluded that it needs to expand its threat potential.

There was also speculation that China today defines itself as a great power, not only economically but also militarily, and that it is expanding its nuclear forces to support this status. Xi Jinping is committed to a “world-class” development of modern armed forces. Officially, China has always stuck to its doctrine of not wanting to use nuclear weapons for the first time. Beijing only wants to use nuclear weapons in response to a nuclear attack on China.

Work on the newly discovered site at Hami, about 380 kilometers northwest of the first field in Yumen, began in March and has not progressed that far, the experts reported. As in Yumen, sky domes temporarily cover the view of 14 construction sites, as can be seen in the photos.

Based on the preliminary work in Hami, the scientists estimate that a grid of about 110 silos is planned. The first field in Yumen is estimated at 120 silos. So far, China’s nuclear force has relied on only about 20 missile silos and, with about 100 ICBMs on mobile launchers, is mostly mobile. There are also a few nuclear missiles that can be launched from submarines or strategic bombers.

Since the late 1990s, the US has tried unsuccessfully to get China to participate in international arms control negotiations. China used to depose the US and pointed out with pleasure that the US would then have to reduce the number of nuclear warheads to the level of China.